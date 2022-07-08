Post 21 series opener suspended for rain

FOREST CITY — Game 1 of the Burke County Post 21 baseball team’s N.C. Area IV playoffs quarterfinals series was suspended due to rain and thunderstorms.

Post 21 and host Rutherford County Post 423 made it only to the bottom of the first inning at Forest City’s McNair Field on Friday evening before the inclement weather set in with the opener of a best-of-five second-round postseason series still tied 0-0.

The game resumed in Forest City on Saturday evening.

The move shifts the series’ schedule back a day, meaning Game 2 at Morganton’s Shuey Park is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday and Game 3 back at McNair will be played at 7 p.m. on Monday. And, if necessary, Game 4 at Shuey will be a 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Game 5 will be in Forest City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

With the N.C. Area IV semifinals set to start with a pair of best-of-seven series on Thursday, it means the winner of the Burke County-Rutherford County series could potentially play 12 games in as many days.

And considering Post 21’s first-round series with Gastonia Post 23 went the distance to five games, Burke could be looking at a stretch possibly as grueling as 17 contests in 19 days.

Other N.C. Area IV quarterfinal matchups include West No. 1 Cherryville Post 100 versus East No. 4 Matthews Post 235, East No. 1 Queen City versus West No. 4 Caldwell County Post 29, East No. 2 Gaston Braves versus West No. 3 Cleveland County Post 82.