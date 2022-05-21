Post 21 shakes off rust, tops Asheville 12-1

Those opening-night jitters that plagued the Burke County Post 21 baseball team on Friday night were nowhere to be found 24 hours later.

Burke shook off the rust and needed just five innings to beat Asheville Post 70 by a 12-1 score late Saturday at Morganton's Shuey Park in American Legion N.C. Area IV West early-season action.

Post 21 broke open the contest in the fourth inning, sending 13 batters to the plate with two outs and collecting seven hits during the stretch.

Braxton Hensley led the hosts offensively, tallying three hits, including a bases-loaded triple. Ethan Willis had hit a triple and a double, finishing with four RBIs.

And on the mound, Daniel Stevenson went all five innings for Post 21 (1-1 N.C. Area IV West), allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

It was a nice bounce-back for Burke, which suffered a 5-0 loss to Hendersonville Post 77 on Friday night to start the 2022 campaign. The Post 21 bats were back in full force for Saturday's contest.

The victory also marked the first for Ron Swink as Post 21 head coach since 2011. Swink previously guided Post 21 for 28 seasons from 1983 to 2004 and — after taking a year off for health reasons — from 2006-11, but returned to be head coach this summer.

Burke County Post 21 was back in action late Sunday with its third home game in as many days to open the summer slate. Burke hosted Cherryville Post 100 to cap off the weekend.

For the week ahead, Post 21 is slated to host Hickory Post 48 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at Shuey Park. But Wednesday's scheduled game, a rematch with Asheville Post 70, has been rescheduled for June 24 in Asheville.

Burke County will cap off its second week of play with a non-division home game versus the Gaston Braves next Sunday.

