Post 21 softball falls twice to Asheville

CANDLER — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team was swept by Asheville Post 70 late Monday in a road doubleheader by scores of 9-3 and 2-0 to extend its losing skid to four games.

In the opener, Regan Winkler and Laney Winebarger both led the way with two hits as a fourth-inning single by Winebarger batted in two runs for Post 21 (1-5).

Maddie Crouch and Carlie Watson also added a hit apiece and Maddison Powell was issued two walks.

Watson, Bridget Patrick and Anna Reeves each scored a run.

Winkler and Patrick both tallied a hit apiece in the nightcap and Powell was issued a walk.

Katie Hamm and Reeves each pitched complete games, tossing one strikeout each.

Post 21 will have the rest of the week off and is scheduled to play its first home doubleheader next Tuesday versus Wilkes County Post 31 at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 in Morganton.

