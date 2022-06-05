Post 21 softball kicks off summer slate on Tuesday

The Burke County Post 21 softball team is ready to join in on the summer fun.

While its baseball counterpart takes a midseason break, Post 21 softball will kick off its N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League season with a quartet of games this week, all on the road.

The season starts on Tuesday evening with Burke County’s trip to Lenoir-Rhyne University in to face Hickory Post 48 for a 6:30 p.m. five-inning doubleheader. Then on Thursday, Post 21 will travel to West Wilkes High School to face Wilkes County Post 31 for another five-inning twinbill at 6:30 p.m.

In fact, all eight of Post 21’s playing dates during this summer’s season are five-inning doubleheaders, all with 6:30 p.m. starts.

Burke County’s first home game, to be played at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 in Morganton, will take place on June 16 versus Hickory Post 48. But before that, Post 21 will complete a six-game road stretch to start the season at Taylorsville’s Central Park versus Alexander County Post 170 on June 14.

After a six-day break, Burke County will commence the second half of its season with its seventh and eighth road games out of the first 10 contests with a visit to Bob Lewis Park in Candler for a doubleheader versus Buncombe County Post 70.

The last three playing dates all will be at home in the friendly confines of Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4, first versus Wilkes County Post 31 on June 22, followed by matchups with Alexander County Post 170.

Then, after a nearly two-week hiatus, Post 21 will return to action to conclude the regular season with a pair of home contests versus Buncombe County Post 170 on July 12.

The N.C. Area IV playoffs will take place following the 16-game regular season slate.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or sports@morganton.com.