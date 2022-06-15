 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Softball

Post 21 softball swept by Alexander County

P21softball

TAYLORSVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team was swept by Alexander County Post 170 by scores of 5-0 and 3-0 on Tuesday evening in a road doubleheader.

Katie Cozort, Regan Winkler, Kyndal Morrison, Laney Winebarger, Katie Hamm, Maddie Crouch and Addy Fortenberry all got on base once via singles during the course of the evening for Post 21 (1-5).

Maddison Powell got on base off a issued walk in the nightcap, and Cozort also earned a walk.

Crouch and Cozort were key defenders in the infield at third base and shortstop, respectively, both snagging a lineout.

Hamm, Fortenberry and Linebarger each shared time in the pitcher's circle for Burke County.

Post 21 will have its home opener on Thursday evening, hosting Hickory Post 48 at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 with a 6:30 p.m. start time for the doubleheader.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

