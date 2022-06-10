Post 21 softball swept by Wilkes County

MILLERS CREEK — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team fell to 1-3 early in the season with a doubleheader loss to Wilkes County Post 31.

Visiting Burke County was swept Thursday night by scores of 8-5 and 2-1 in the twinbill, which was played at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek. No more details from the evening's action were available.

In the midst of a six-game road stand to start the season, Post 21 split two meetings with Hickory Post 48 earlier in the week, losing 11-3 and winning 7-4.

Burke County Post 21 next plays on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. doubleheader versus Alexander County Post 170, played at Central Park in Taylorsville. Then next Thursday, Burke finally will play at home with another twinbill against Hickory at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 in Morganton.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.