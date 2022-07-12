Post 21 splits doubleheader, staves off elimination

BOSTIC — The Burke County Post 21 baseball team staved off elimination from the American Legion N.C. Area IV playoffs late Monday, splitting a road doubleheader with Rutherford County Post 423 at East Rutherford High School.

Burke County dropped Game 2 of the best-of-five quarterfinals series, 5-3, before rebounding to win Game 3, 10-3, and remain alive in the postseason’s second round. Game 4 was played with Post 21 as the home team at Shuey Park late Tuesday.

Game 5, if necessary, will return to Rutherford County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Forest City’s McNair Field.

In Monday’s nightcap, Burke County got off to a good start as the visitors as Chapel Matson hit solo home run over the centerfield to give Post 21 a 1-0 lead

Post 423’s Tanner Boone doubled to lead off the bottom of the second and Caleb White walked. One out later with the bases loaded, a balk by Ethan Willis allowed Boone to come home and a sacrifice bunt by Hayden Wilson gave Rutherford County a 2-1 lead.

Burke retook the lead in the third. Matson came through with a two-run double and Willis doubled him home to make the score 4-2 in favor of Post 21. Wes Smith drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning and Barger Shook was hit by pitch as Burke led 6-2. Brayson Buff added to the Burke lead in the fourth with a RBI single. Matson then delivered his second homer of the game, a two-run shot that expanded the lead to 10-2.

Rutherford County got singles from Hayden Wilson and Harrison Jackson in the bottom half, but Willis settled down and left them stranded.

Rutherford County got one of the runs back in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough as Burke closed out the game.

“We are disappointed that we wasted a good pitching effort in the first game,” Burke manager Ron Swink said. “On the other hand, our goal was to split the doubleheader and force the series back to Shuey, and we did that. We just have to keep taking the same approach because it’s win or go home.”

In the earlier game, Rutherford County, playing as the visitors, went down in order in the top of the first. Burke County’s Braxton Hensley then led off the bottom half with a walk. He scored on a hit by Mason Mozeley. An error allowed another run to score as Burke led 2-0.

Burke pitcher Colin Eckard was sharp early as he was perfect the first time through the Post 423 lineup As a result, Burke still led 2-0 after three innings

Post 423’s David Sessoms broke up the no-hitter in the fifth, but when the throw got away, he made a turn toward second and was tagged out.

Ethan Keener led off the bottom of the fifth with a double for Burke. He scored on another double by Matson to put Burke up 3-0 after five innings.

Clayton Brown doubled with two outs in the sixth and scored on a double by Nate Ellenburg to cut the Rutherford County deficit to 3-1. Matson came to the mound and walked Alex Clark, but Mozeley threw out a runner trying to steal, ending the inning

Rutherford County would not go quietly in its last at bat, loading the bases with one out. Isaac Lee came through with a big two-run double to tie the game at 3-3. David Conner followed with a suicide squeeze to make the tally 4-3 and a sacrifice fly by Ellenburg put Post 423 up 5-3.

Mozeley walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Willis was hit by pitch. After a groundout, the Post 423 defense turned the game-ending 5-4-3 double play.