Post 21 splits opening twinbill with Hickory

HICKORY — The fifth season for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team began with a doubleheader on Tuesday evening at Lenoir-Rhyne University where the visitors split with host Hickory Post 48, falling 7-4 in the opener before winning the nightcap 11-3.

Post 21 (1-1) started out by scoring the first two runs in the opening game after Maddie Crouch and Maddison Powell were both issued walks before being batted in off a Regan Winkler sacrifice fly.

The bats went cold for the next two innings and Post 48 scored six third-inning runs to steal the advantage.

Katie Cozort and Winkler each scored a run in the fourth inning off a Bridget Patrick sacrifice fly and a Sydney Wyke double, respectively.

Crouch started off the nightcap on the right foot, hitting a solo home run to left field, with Cozort and Winkler also scoring a run in the inning to build a 3-0 lead.

Post 21 added two runs in the third inning and six in the fourth as Powell (twice), Cozort, Winkler, Patrick, Wyke, Kyndal Morrison, and Carlie Watson all crossed home plate.

Patrick earned the Game 2 win in the pitcher's circle, allowing just five hits and retiring the side in the third inning.

Crouch, Cozort, Morrison and Winkler were key defenders in Tuesday's road openers.

Katie Hamm pitched Game 1, keeping Post 48 off the board in the second and fourth innings.

Post 21 stays on the road Thursday, traveling to West Wilkes High School to face Wilkes County Post 31 in another doubleheader.

