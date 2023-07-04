MATTHEWS — The host Matthews Post 235 baseball team defeated Burke County Post 21 again on Monday, sweeping Post 21 out of the American Legion’s North Carolina Area IV playoffs in the first round.

Matthews, the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern Division, topped Burke County, the No. 5 seed from the Western Division, by a 6-4 score to win the best-of-three series.

Game 1 started at Matthews on Saturday but was suspended due to weather with Post 235 leading 1-0 in the second inning, then was completed Sunday in Morganton with Matthews winning 8-7. Later on Sunday in what effectively was a doubleheader, host Post 21 lost Game 2 by a 9-3 margin at Shuey Park.

On Monday, Post 235 took a 4-0 lead after one inning and expanded it to 6-0 after two frames. Burke County (7-10) didn’t score until the top of the seventh, plating four runs in a comeback effort that was too little, too late.

Offensively, Post 21 was led by Jacob Davis (grand slam), Eli Elliot (double, run, walk), Waylon Rutherford (hit, walk), Brayson Buff (hit), Jagger Bailey (hit), Hollan Cline (run, two walks), Nick McGee (run, walk) and Carson Dyson (walk).

Combining on the mound for Burke County were Colin Eckard (5 1/3 innings, two earned runs, three hits, two walks) and Will Weidner (2/3 inning, one strikeout, four earned runs, three hits, three walks).

Matthews advances to face No. 1 Western Division seed Cleveland County Post 82-155 in a best-of-five N.C. Area IV quarterfinals series starting Thursday.

SUNDAY

Game 2: Matthews 9, Burke County 3

Post 235 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then led 5-1 after three frames, 5-2 after four, 6-2 after five and 6-3 after six before plating a trio of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to set the final margin.

Post 21 was led on offense by Hunter Byerly (double, run), Braxton Hensley (hit, RBI), Eckard (hit, RBI), Bailey (hit, RBI), Cline (hit, walk), Davis (hit), Rutherford (run, walk) and Elliot (run, walk).

Davis (five innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, six hits, three walks), Eckard (1 2/3 innings, zero earned runs, three hits, zero walks) and Elliot (1/3 inning, zero earned runs, one hit, zero walks) worked from the mound for Burke County.

Game 1: Matthews 8, Burke County 7

After taking a 1-0 lead in Matthews on Saturday, Post 235 added to its lead with two runs in the bottom of the second on Sunday in Morganton. But Post 21 surged ahead with five runs in the top of the third and still led 5-4 at the end of that frame. Matthews went ahead 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth before Burke County tied things up with two runs in the top of the fifth. Post 235 added the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Leading the way for the Post 21 offense were Buff (2 for 3, run, walk), McGee (2 for 4, two RBIs), Byerly (2 for 4, run), Elliot (triple, run, walk), Cline (double, RBI, run), Davis (hit, run, two walks), Dyson (hit, run, walk), Bailey (hit, run) and Weidner (two walks).

McGee (five innings, four strikeouts, six earned runs, 11 hits, six walks) and Weidner (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit, one walk) pitched for Burke County.