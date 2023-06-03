GRANITE FALLS — The Burke County Post 21 baseball team’s hot start to the season shows no signs of slowing down.

Burke County moved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in North Carolina Area IV Western Division play with a 3-1 victory over host Caldwell County Post 29 on Friday at M.S. Deal Stadium on the campus of Granite Falls Middle School.

Post 21 sits atop the N.C. Area IV West standings with Cherryville Post 100, Rutherford County Post 423 and Asheville Post 70 in a distant tie for second place at 1-1 in the division and Burke already having beaten Cherryville and Rutherford.

In Friday’s win over Caldwell, Post 21 jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first and made the advantage 2-0 with another run in the top of the fourth. Post 29 crept closer with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-1, but Burke County added an insurance run in the top of the seventh frame to set the final margin.

Post 21 got another stout showing on the mound as starter Colin Eckard (six innings, one earned run, three hits, five strikeouts, two walks) and reliever Nick McGee (one inning, zero earned runs, zero hits, one strikeout, one walk) combined to keep the hosts’ offense locked down.

Offensively, Burke County chased a familiar name in Post 29 pitcher Blake McElyea for eight hits, including two of the multi-base variety, and a walk. McElyea did notch a pair of strikeouts in a complete-game performance

Leaders for the Post 21 offense included Nick McGee (3 for 3, triple, run), Braxton Hensley (2 for 3, RBI, run, walk), Jacob Davis (double), Jagger Bailey (hit, RBI), Hollan Cline (hit, RBI) and Thomas Lambert (run).

Burke County Post 21 plays two games this week on back-to-back days, visiting Gaston County Post 144-266 in Gastonia on Monday before returning home to Morganton’s Shuey Park to host Asheville Post 70 on Tuesday.

After that pair of contests, Post 21 will take its midseason break before returning on June 17 to host Rutherford County Post 423 in Morganton.