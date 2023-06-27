SHELBY — Burke County Post 21’s stretch of three games in two days to start the final week of the American Legion North Carolina Area IV regular season didn’t start off strong, but it did end on a high note.

Post 21 won the nightcap of a road doubleheader Tuesday against Cleveland County Post 82-155, narrowly coming out on top 4-3 on the Western Division game.

Playing as the home team in the second contest following a rainout earlier in the season, Burke County (7-6, 6-4 N.C. Area IV West) went up 2-0 after two innings and saw the advantage trimmed to 2-1 in the top of the fourth before both squads plated two runs apiece in the sixth frame to set the final margin.

Leading the way for the Post 21 offense were Jagger Bailey (2 for 3, double, two runs), Eli Elliot (2 for 3, two RBIs), Hunter Byerly (2 for 3, two runs), Brayson Buff (hit, two RBIs), Carson Dyson (hit), Jacob Davis (two walks) and Braxton Hensley (walk).

Working together on the mound for Post 21 were Will Weidner (six innings, one strikeout, three earned runs, five hits) and Byerly (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits).

Burke County, which entered the final week of the regular season fourth in the division standings, ended its regular season Wednesday evening in a rain-rescheduled game at Cherryville Post 100, part of a doubleheader for the hosts, who entertained Caldwell County Post 29 later in the night.

The Area IV playoff pairings meeting will take place Friday before the best-of-five first-round series begin Saturday and run through Wednesday. Second-round best-of-five series run July 6-11, the best-of-seven Area IV semifinals run July 12-19, and the best-of-three Area IV finals are slated to take place July 20-22.

Cleveland County 10, Burke County 0 (5 inn.’s)

Earlier in the evening, Post 82-155 secured a run-rule win over visiting Post 21, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth to end the contest early in Shelby.

Burke County's limited offensive performance was paced by Dyson (hit), Hensley (walk), Elliot (walk), Bailey (walk) and Byerly (walk) as Cleveland County pitcher Parker Dixon struck out six and walked four over five shutout innings.

Dyson pitched all four innings for Post 21, scattering three strikeouts, eight earned runs, 12 hits (including three doubles) and four walks.

MONDAY

Hickory 4, Burke County 3

Host Post 48 won in walk-off fashion on Monday night in Newton as Tyler Kanipe tallied the winning hit at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Post 21 led 2-0 through two innings before Hickory tied things up in the bottom of the fifth frame. Burke County reassumed the lead, 3-2, in the top of the sixth before Post 48 plated the decisive two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Post 21 outhit Post 48 by a 5-4 margin as both teams committed a pair of errors.