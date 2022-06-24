 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Baseball

Post 21 wins game via forfeit

Burke County Post 21 Baseball

ASHEVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team was scheduled to hit the road and take the field on Friday night, but instead collected a win via forfeit.

Burke County coach Ron Swink said Asheville Post 70 forfeited Friday’s contest. The win added to Post 21’s tally moves the team to 4-7 overall and 4-5 in N.C. Area IV West competition.

Swink and Burke County Post 21 were back in action late Saturday with a home doubleheader, facing off versus Caldwell County Post 29 for the first time this summer.

Post 29 entered the evening sitting at 7-7 overall and 5-6 in N.C. Area IV West, good for fourth place in the division, two spots ahead of Burke County.

