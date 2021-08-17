RB Emmons keeps spot after Raiders’ 1st cuts

HENDERSON, Nev. — Running back B.J. Emmons survived the Las Vegas Raiders’ first round of NFL-mandated preseason roster cuts on Monday, trimming the team from 90 men to 85.
That means it’s on to NFL Preseason Week 2 for Emmons, a former Freedom High School standout, who retained his spot as the Raiders’ co-No. 3 running back on the updated depth chart, a slot he still shares with the injured Jalen Richard, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury. Josh Jacobs is No. 1, Kenyan Drake is in the No. 2 slot and Trey Ragas is listed in the fourth slot.
In Las Vegas’ first preseason game, a home contest Saturday night against Emmons’ former team the Seattle Seahawks, the rookie running back’s professional debut translated into nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, the score setting the final 20-7 margin.
Another ball-carrier was waived in the Raiders’ first cuts, fellow former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough. He tallied just 10 yards on the four carries he received versus Seattle.
Other players waived by Las Vegas on Monday included quarterback Case Cookus, kicker Dominik Eberle, long snapper Liam McCullough and wide receiver Caleb Scott. The Raiders released cornerback De’Vante Bausby and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.
Kicker Daniel Carlson was restored to the active roster after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Rams for Preseason Week 2 at 10 p.m. this Saturday.
Raiders first to require vax for fans
The Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The team said Monday that the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore. The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.
“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."
The Raiders played their first season in Las Vegas in 2020 without fans but will be at full capacity this season. The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games. Fans who do get vaccines at the stadium will be required to wear masks until two weeks after their second shot.