Rec dept. project in memory of Wayne Owens

VALDESE — To many, Wayne Owens is the father of the Valdese Recreation Department, overseeing it and serving citizens from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Fast-forward five decades later and his memory lives on among both current and former Valdese residents, some of whom now are working toward renovating the upstairs portion of the Valdese Recreation Center in his memory.

“Our (Valdese) Community Center was our hangout,” said David Brinkley in a promotional YouTube video to spearhead the renovation project.

“It was a wonderful place to play and we had good leadership there (with Owens).”

Brinkley kick-started the project fund by donating $50,000, and the town of Valdese is looking into matching that amount.

The renovation project will cost $350,000 and $110,000 already has been raised, leaving the campaign $240,000 from reaching its goal.

The project will include new floors, paint, six retractable basketball goals, bleachers, wall padding, scoreboards, a gym dividing curtain and a newly renovated lobby.