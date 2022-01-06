Rec dept. project in memory of Wayne Owens

VALDESE — To many, Wayne Owens is the father of the Valdese Recreation Department, overseeing it and serving citizens from the 1950s through the 1970s.
Fast-forward five decades later and his memory lives on among both current and former Valdese residents, some of whom now are working toward renovating the upstairs portion of the Valdese Recreation Center in his memory.
“Our (Valdese) Community Center was our hangout,” said David Brinkley in a promotional YouTube video to spearhead the renovation project.
“It was a wonderful place to play and we had good leadership there (with Owens).”
Brinkley kick-started the project fund by donating $50,000, and the town of Valdese is looking into matching that amount.
The renovation project will cost $350,000 and $110,000 already has been raised, leaving the campaign $240,000 from reaching its goal.
The project will include new floors, paint, six retractable basketball goals, bleachers, wall padding, scoreboards, a gym dividing curtain and a newly renovated lobby.
New Valdese Parks and Recreation Director David Andersen said that if total funding is met, the project could begin next July and the renovations could be completed by the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Brinkley and Anita Bumgarner both are former Valdese Tigers athletes who played under Owens and have many long-lasting memories of his days working at the Valdese Rec.
“He never had a dull moment and was able to work with everyone,” Bumgarner said. “He was a good man, straight as an arrow, and didn't put up with any ridiculousness.”
Added Brinkley: Wayne was like a father figure to a lot of us. He not only taught us (sports), but taught us sportsmanship and how to have character and integrity.
“He didn't tolerate partiality and wanted to have things done the right way (when coaching).”
Contributions for the renovation project can be made online by visiting bit.ly/3JNlXgU or by checks made out to “Town of Valdese — Wayne Owens Gym Project” and mailed to the Valdese Parks and Recreation Department at P.O. Box 339, Valdese, N.C. 28690.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.