Report: Emmons signs with Seattle Seahawks

CLEVELAND — BJ Emmons didn’t hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the running back isn’t bound for the league.

The record-setting Freedom High graduate, who played collegiately at Florida Atlantic, Hutchinson Community College and Alabama, signed late Saturday as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

In Seattle, Emmons joins a backfield depth chart that also includes Chris Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr.

Emmons will be part of a relatively light Seahawks rookie class as the team only had three picks in the draft and used them on Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge at No. 56 overall in the second round, Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown at No. 137 overall in the fourth round, and Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe at No. 208 overall in the sixth round.

As of midday Sunday, Pelissero had reported just four other undrafted free agent signings for Seattle: South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson, Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan and NC Central cornerback Bryan Mills.

