Report: Emmons signs with Seattle Seahawks

CLEVELAND — BJ Emmons didn’t hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the running back isn’t bound for the league.
The record-setting Freedom High graduate, who played collegiately at Florida Atlantic, Hutchinson Community College and Alabama, signed late Saturday as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
In Seattle, Emmons joins a backfield depth chart that also includes Chris Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr.
Emmons will be part of a relatively light Seahawks rookie class as the team only had three picks in the draft and used them on Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge at No. 56 overall in the second round, Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown at No. 137 overall in the fourth round, and Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe at No. 208 overall in the sixth round.
As of midday Sunday, Pelissero had reported just four other undrafted free agent signings for Seattle: South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson, Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan and NC Central cornerback Bryan Mills.
NFL teams can hold their three-day rookie minicamp either this coming weekend or the following weekend. The first phase of the NFL offseason program began April 19 and continues until May 14, during which time clubs can hold meetings in a virtual format, with players spending two hours per day at the club's direction. The first phase includes no on-field drills or work with coaches, and facility and weight room capacity limits are place, according to the NFL.
The second phase is May 17-21 when meetings will continue in a virtual setting. On-field drills with coaches are allowed, but there can be no contact and they must be done at a teaching pace.
The third phase is May 24 to June 18 when teams can hold traditional OTAs, which will last 10 days. OTAs will be full speed but no contact will be allowed. Meetings during the third phase can be in-person or in a virtual setting. The phase includes the mandatory minicamp.
Seattle’s training camp will be at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington. Both rookies and veterans are slated to arrive on July 25. Cutdowns to shape the team’s 53-man regular season roster will continue through the preseason.
The 2021 NFL schedule will be announced on May 12.
