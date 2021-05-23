Robbie Hollifield collects 2nd win of HMS season

STAFF REPORTS
NEWTON — Morganton driver Robbie Hollifield earned his second renegade division victory of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night. After winning the season-opener, Hollifield took the checkered flag again over Spencer Dickinson, Brandon Hasson, David Hasson and Matthew Chambers.
Other winners at HMS on the evening included Ryan Millington, who swept both legs of a late model doubleheader, along with Bryson Ruff (limited late model), Cody DeMarmels (street stock) and Cody Combs (4-cylinder).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!