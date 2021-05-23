 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robbie Hollifield collects 2nd win of HMS season
0 comments

Robbie Hollifield collects 2nd win of HMS season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052421 car-roundup

Morganton's Robbie Hollifield prepares to hit the track at Hickory Motor Speedway early in the 2020 season. On Saturday night, he earned his second renegade win of the season there.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

NEWTON — Morganton driver Robbie Hollifield earned his second renegade division victory of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night. After winning the season-opener, Hollifield took the checkered flag again over Spencer Dickinson, Brandon Hasson, David Hasson and Matthew Chambers.

Other winners at HMS on the evening included Ryan Millington, who swept both legs of a late model doubleheader, along with Bryson Ruff (limited late model), Cody DeMarmels (street stock) and Cody Combs (4-cylinder).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County holds 2021 planning meeting
Local

County holds 2021 planning meeting

  • Updated

The Burke County Parks and Recreation Department held a 2021 youth football planning meeting Wednesday night in preparation of the fall season.

Post 21 baseball meeting Saturday
Local

Post 21 baseball meeting Saturday

  • Updated

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team is holding a meeting for prospective 2021 players this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shuey Field.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert