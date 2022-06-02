Saam, Carswell win at HorsePower Park

Kolten Saam (No. 41) from Rhodhiss took the lead early and went on to take the checkered flag in the Young Guns race late Sunday at Morganton’s HorsePower Park. Jace Kerley (No. 9) ran second and Tyler Chapman (No. 33) drove to a third-place finish and also got the trophy for the top front-wheel-drive finisher. Holley Banks (No. 1) overcame contact with the Turn 1 wall to finish fourth and Joseph Seyk (No. 74) struggled with engine problems but finished fifth.

Brian Carswell (No. 17) from Morganton got the jump from his outside front row starting position and led every lap on his way to victory for the third consecutive time in the Renegade race. Jason Ledford (No. 14) finished second and Rodney Lail (No. 26) overcame a heat race overheating problem to finish third. David Patton (No. 1) ran third most of the race but slowed with engine problems to finish fourth and Chris Steadman (No. 9) rounded out the top five.

Ty Norder (No. 2) from Mooresville won an exciting Mid-East Modified race. Trey Stamper (No. 20) took the lead at the drop of the green and led the first 19 laps — but the race was 20 laps and he blew his engine coming off Turn 4 on the last lap allowing Norder to take the win. Jeff Robinson (No. 14) ran a strong second, Jesse Rockett (No. 69) was third, Spencer Boyd (No. 23B) was fourth and Richie Watson (No. 23W) was fifth.

Alex DePietro (No. 315) from Dallas led flag-to-flag, winning the Thunder Bomber division race. Dustin Thompson (No. 3T15) pressured DePietro the entire event but had to settle for second, Chris Bivens (No. 18) was third, Howie Kerley (No. 98) was fourth and Mike Brown (No. 11) was fifth.

Drew Banks (No. 1) from Mount Holly led from start to finish, winning the Crown Victoria race. Josh Melton (No. 707) was second, Andy Moose (No. 7X) was third, Emily Banks (No. 07) was fourth and Tim Lail (No. 116) finished fifth.

Jacob Kinder (No. 121) from Lincolnton led from the green flag to the checkered flag, winning the Pro 4 division. Mason Pugh (No. 22) held off a hard-charging Tim Bristol (No. 15) to bring home a second-place finish with Bristol in third, Clay Ross (No. 44) was fourth and Coleman Chapman (No. 33C) came home in fifth.

Shaun Peche (No. 0) from Kernersville outran a good field of cars to win the FWD race. Mike Stacy (No. 42) passed Joey Knowles (No. 87) early in the event and went on to finish second with Knowles in third, Tasha Goodson (No. 55) fourth and Ronnie Hall (No. 58) fifth.