Some middle school soccer, volleyball rosters announced

Burke County’s middle school boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball teams open Foothills Athletic Conference play this week, and like their football counterparts, the squads are back to playing full schedules after last year’s FAC slates were shortened due to COVID-19.
For both boys and girls soccer and volleyball, Heritage visits Walter Johnson and Liberty travels to Table Rock. East Burke has byes; its seasons will start next Tuesday at West McDowell.
In boys soccer this past spring, Walter Johnson (5-0) and Liberty (4-0-1) both finished undefeated atop the unofficial FAC standings, and the LMS girls (4-0-1) also were undefeated. Liberty also fielded the county’s top volleyball team last fall, finishing with a 4-1 record.
Here are the county’s middle school soccer and volleyball rosters released thus far ...
EAST BURKE
Boys soccer
The Raiders’ soccer team includes Cavin Bishop, Matthew Haskins, Joel Martinez Nicholas, Noah Ramsey, Enrique Rebolledo, Carter Clark, Yingchi Yang, Job Snow, Thatcher Gilbert, Slate Walsh, Zion Perez Villa, Michael Chunn, Zlatan Martinez Villa, Christian Ugalde, Santigo Mancio, Eduardo Valencia, Joseph Lee, Nicholas Chang and Michael Rodriguez. EB is coached by Eric Cramer.
Volleyball
The Lady Raiders are comprised of Karlie Chester, Hayden Lowman, Katherine Barnes, Allyson Boyette, Heaven Waycaster, Hermione Avalar Garro, Carissa Towery, Addison Brittain, Anna Coble, Amanda McLean, Sydney Mosteller, Eve Sweet and Freyja Lemaire. EB’s coach is Nancy Kelly.
HERITAGE
Boys soccer
Members of the Eagles’ roster include Jean Garcia, Andres Garcia Lopez, Harrison Blalock, Mason Sigmon, Mylton Lopez Garcia, Tyler Lange, Barrett Demora, Abdiel Gonzalez, Dalton Smith, Colton Bollinger, Marcos Say Chay, Andrew Bass, Jeison Oliva, Brian Castenon Yoc, Camdin Smith, Elliot Braswell, Noah Thomas and Jimmy Velasquez. HMS is coached by Doug Webb.
Girls soccer
The Lady Eagles are made up of Kenley Berry, Jacey Davis, Elyse Osborne, Cali Absher, Cydnee Deal, Georgina Cisneros Rivera, Mati Kincaid, Anna Bordeleau, Lindsey Hensley, Saylor Watson, Nataly Leon, Reagan Webb, Bailey Winkler, Makenzie Powell, Karen DeLeon, Marissa Williams, Maddie Radabaugh and Avery Kirkley. Doug Webb is the HMS coach.
LIBERTY
Girls soccer
On the roster for the Lady Knights are Jaxyn Nolen, Lexi Laws, Lydia Jones, Jade Peeler, Ana Velasquez, Alexis Vasser, London Berry, Nataly Morales Sale, Jincy Gibby, Nore Keathley, Adisyn Smith, Karson Pinkerton and Isabella Denton.
Volleyball
The Lady Knights’ team members include Carly Setterlind, Emma Griffin, Eva Wood, Madison Smith, Layla McGuire, Chesney Hensley, Braylen Clontz, Elliot Wilson, Jolann Buff, Hannah Huggins, Payton Abee, Kynzlee Worley, Alyssa Vasser, Leah Clark, Soraya Hartman, Taylin Smith, Cassidy Bollinger and Saron Tarekegne. LMS is coached by Chris Wiseman.
TABLE ROCK
Boys soccer
The Falcons’ roster includes Leo Morales, Jacob Lovett, Eli Roper, Azyiah Maddox, Noah Semple, Ben Thomas, Kaden Michaels, Zair Saijas, Brent Minton, Rudy Felipe, Brayden Jenkins, Eli Cole, Nova Cork, Bradyn Steele, Noah Skinner, Johnny Ardon, Trent Yang and Jacob Morentz. TRMS’ coach is Randy Tanner.
Volleyball
The Lady Falcons include Emma Buchanan, Cynica Caldwell, Rumi Campbell, Ava Cook, Bella Creegan, Macie Digh, Mia Furches, Maddie Grady, KeMora Kanipe, Madelyn LeMaster, Kristina Marino, Brenah Perkins, Zania Plumey, Katie Settle, Maggie-Claire Thompson and managers Alleigh Pearson and Jamera Stewart. The TRMS coach is Lindsey Chapman.
NOTE: The Liberty and Walter Johnson boys soccer; East Burke, Table Rock and Walter Johnson girls soccer; and Heritage and Walter Johnson volleyball rosters are not yet available for print.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.