Some middle school soccer, volleyball rosters announced

Burke County’s middle school boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball teams open Foothills Athletic Conference play this week, and like their football counterparts, the squads are back to playing full schedules after last year’s FAC slates were shortened due to COVID-19.

For both boys and girls soccer and volleyball, Heritage visits Walter Johnson and Liberty travels to Table Rock. East Burke has byes; its seasons will start next Tuesday at West McDowell.

In boys soccer this past spring, Walter Johnson (5-0) and Liberty (4-0-1) both finished undefeated atop the unofficial FAC standings, and the LMS girls (4-0-1) also were undefeated. Liberty also fielded the county’s top volleyball team last fall, finishing with a 4-1 record.

Here are the county’s middle school soccer and volleyball rosters released thus far ...

EAST BURKE

Boys soccer

The Raiders’ soccer team includes Cavin Bishop, Matthew Haskins, Joel Martinez Nicholas, Noah Ramsey, Enrique Rebolledo, Carter Clark, Yingchi Yang, Job Snow, Thatcher Gilbert, Slate Walsh, Zion Perez Villa, Michael Chunn, Zlatan Martinez Villa, Christian Ugalde, Santigo Mancio, Eduardo Valencia, Joseph Lee, Nicholas Chang and Michael Rodriguez. EB is coached by Eric Cramer.