Support of locals, Lemonis latest momentum for North Wilkesboro Speedway

“That’s something commendable that guys like Marcus Lemonis are willing to take a risk on Wilkes County, not only as a track, but putting one of his stores there and bringing vital revenue and employment potential back into the county. To have two people like that willing to go take a risk and go out on a limb, it’s a positive to see that happen. It’s a net positive to the county.”

Added Parsons: “That lends credibility for other businesses that are interested in coming here if the speedway reopens and Marcus Lemonis is involved and bringing his businesses here. It’s good all the way around and helps us economically. Wilkes County is one of the poorest counties in the state of North Carolina, and has been for a long time. Ever since Lowe’s left and we lost the speedway and other businesses have left here, this would be the boon that gets us back up and running and puts the economy back on the playing level all the way around.”

So, if progress is made and the work is done, what could North Wilkesboro Speedway become? The answer depends on who’s asked, but a lot of high hopes surround the future of the race track.