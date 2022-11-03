Table Rock falls to East McDowell in FAC title game

MARION — The Table Rock football team fell just shy in Wednesday’s Foothills Athletic Conference title game, losing to undefeated regular-season champion East McDowell 16-12 at McDowell High School.

The final score was decided by two successful two-point conversions by the Trojans and two misses by the Falcons as both teams scored two touchdowns.

The Falcons (5-2 FAC), who finished second in the regular-season standings and whose only two losses on the season came to the Trojans, drove themselves into range to grab the lead late but Ryder Huffman’s pass on fourth-and-7 was intercepted in the end zone with 25 seconds to play.

Table Rock got on the board first when its first drive of the game advanced 56 yards in four plays, including a 36-yard run from Javeon Belin, and Ryder Huffman capped it with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Davis for a 6-0 lead with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

The TR defense stopped East McDowell on fourth down for the second time in as many opportunities on the ensuing possession, but the Falcons threw an interception four plays later.

That turnover near midfield set up a 53-yard touchdown run by Trojans quarterback Rae Garner, who also added the two-point conversion run to put East McDowell up 8-6 with 4:13 left in the first half.

The Trojans recovered an onside kick after that, but the Table Rock defense again held strong, this time on fourth-and-goal with just 3 seconds left before halftime.

East McDowell used its first possession of the second half to extend its lead, with a couple runs of 10 or more yards setting up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Garner to Ty Adkins, who finished with 51 yards on two receptions.

The Falcons’ next drive, which spanned the final two quarters, was bolstered by Belin’s 31-yard run and capped by his 4-yard TD, though the two-point pass fell incomplete and TR was left in a four-point hole.

Hunter Powell stopped East McDowell for no gain on fourth-and-3 with 3:50 left to give Table Rock the ball back for one more shot at taking the lead, but it wasn’t to be.

Belin led the Falcons’ offense with 123 yards and the score on 16 carries. Huffman (20-yard run), Trent Yang (1-11) and Zay Hausley (2-5) supplemented the ground game. Davis’ TD grab marked TR’s only completion on the evening.

East McDowell passers completed 8 of 10 attempts for 85 yards and the score. Garner led the ground game with 79 yards on 13 carries.

The Table Rock defense was led by Nevans Thao, who had four tackles, including a sack. Davis and Hausley also tallied four tackles. Powell (one for loss), Noah Francis and Braylan Beam made three stops apiece. Belin made two tackles and had a pass breakup and Chase Woodie and Xylan Davis both had one tackle for loss.