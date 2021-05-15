Table Rock's Hank Johnson wins middle school state golf title at Longleaf

SOUTHERN PINES — It wasn’t just at the high school level. Burke County student-athletes’ terrific week on the golf course actually started the week before and extended to the middle school level.

Table Rock Middle seventh grader Hank Johnson shot a 2-under par round of 70 at Longleaf Golf & Family Club on May 8 to become one of six co-champions at the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s 18th annual N.C. Middle School Championship.

Johnson, 13, finished tied atop a 78-player field that included eighth graders as well all lumped into one boys division in the 18-hole event.

With the win, Johnson was also named to the middle school all-state first team and has automatically qualified for both the N.C. Junior Amateur and Dogwood Junior Championships this summer.

Johnson teed off in the second group of the day off No. 10. He drove the roughly 290-yard par 4 17th hole and two-putted for birdie and later, ended his day with another highlight. He nearly drove the green again on the par 4 ninth, from where a good chip and short putt gave him another birdie.

Hank’s father, Clint Johnson, who played golf at Western Carolina University, said the wind was up that day in the Pinehurst area and that he thought his son’s 70 might hold up.