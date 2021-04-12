Three local M.S. baseball rosters released as season starts (updated)

Three of the five middle schools in Burke County released their baseball rosters as the Foothills Athletic Conference season started Monday.

Heritage was scheduled to open at Walter Johnson on Monday, with Liberty also hosting Table Rock. East Burke opens Thursday at home vs. West McDowell.

Like most other middle school seasons this year, the baseball campaign is shortened to six games across seven playing dates with each team facing every FAC opponent once with one bye date.

The season is scheduled to reach its conclusion on May 3.

East Burke

The Raiders include Owen Hartmann, Jonas Weidner, Caden Buff, Cannon Morrison, Mason Mosteller, Cayson Mooneyham, Gabe Wittenberg, Colt Butcher, Rhett Houston, Zayne Newman, Nolan Ballard, Quentin Craig, Barger Shook, Darren Hammons, Deegan Moore, Austin Reynolds, Kolby Byrd, and Colton Ward. The East Burke coaching staff includes Mitchell McGuire, Hunter Jeffries, Chris Hanifin and Drew Kelly.

Heritage