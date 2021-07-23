Throwback 276 returns to Hickory Motor Speedway

HICKORY — After a year away, retro racing will return to Hickory Motor Speedway as the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour invades the nearby 0.363-mile oval with throwback schemes and stars this coming Saturday.

The fourth installment of the Honeywell Home Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing will be CARS’ second visit to HMS this season after Carson Kvapil won in super late models and Bobby McCarty was victorious in late model stocks back in March. Both divisions will compete at Hickory for the 15th time overall with 138-lap feature races.

Past champions will dot the landscape at HMS to celebrate the throwback event, including Joe Nemechek, David Reutimann, Scott Riggs, David Green, Bosco Lowe and Larry Pollard.

Nemechek is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and 1992 Busch Series champion, Reutimann won two Cup races including the 2009 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Riggs made 208 Cup stars and won nine national series races, Green won the 1994 Busch Series title, Fairview native Lowe made his Hickory debut in 1967, and Pollard, a Canadian, became the first non-American Busch winner in 1987.