Throwback 276 returns to Hickory Motor Speedway

HICKORY — After a year away, retro racing will return to Hickory Motor Speedway as the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour invades the nearby 0.363-mile oval with throwback schemes and stars this coming Saturday.
The fourth installment of the Honeywell Home Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing will be CARS’ second visit to HMS this season after Carson Kvapil won in super late models and Bobby McCarty was victorious in late model stocks back in March. Both divisions will compete at Hickory for the 15th time overall with 138-lap feature races.
Past champions will dot the landscape at HMS to celebrate the throwback event, including Joe Nemechek, David Reutimann, Scott Riggs, David Green, Bosco Lowe and Larry Pollard.
Nemechek is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and 1992 Busch Series champion, Reutimann won two Cup races including the 2009 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Riggs made 208 Cup stars and won nine national series races, Green won the 1994 Busch Series title, Fairview native Lowe made his Hickory debut in 1967, and Pollard, a Canadian, became the first non-American Busch winner in 1987.
According to information from CARS, fans will get the opportunity to meet with the six racers as part of the on-track autograph session that begins at 6 p.m. In addition, drivers from both divisions will be on hand to sign, as well. Once the autograph session is complete, fans will be treated to stories from the past with “Lookback with the Legends” sessions as the veteran racers reflect on the sport’s history with announcer Tony Stevens.
Former Throwback 276 super late model winners include Tate Fogleman (2017), Brandon Setzer (2018) and Matt Craig (2019), and past late model stock event champions include Justin Carroll (2017), Josh Berry (2018) and Ryan Repko (2019).
Craig leads this year’s super late model points standings after four races, which have been won by Kvapil (Hickory and Nashville Fairgrounds), Stephen Nasse (Greenville-Pickens) and Sammy Smith (Jennerstown).
And McCarty is the late model stock standings leader after seven races, the rest of which were won by Justin Johnson (Dillon and Caraway), Berry (Orange County), Layne Riggs (Ace), Kaden Honeycutt (Langley) and Daniel Silvestri (Dominion).
Some of their competitors already have unveiled special throwback paint schemes for the race like Tyler Matthews, who will run a car inspired by Sterling Marlin’s No. 40 Coors Light Dodge from the early 2000s when Lee McCall, now Matthews’ car owner, was Marlin’s crew chief.
Jonathan Shafer will run Tim Richmond’s No. 25 Folgers Coffee colors from 1986, Brandon Pierce will replicate Bobby Allison’s 1971 No. 49 Coca-Cola car, Mitch Walker will sport the scheme from local hero Tommy Houston’s No. 6 Southern Biscuit Flower car from 1985, Deac McCaskill will pay tribute to Kyle Petty’s 1997 No. 49 NWO Busch car, and Mini Tyrrell will give homage to Ricky Hendrick’s No. 7 Quaker State late model from 1998.
Race day tickets for the Throwback 276 cost $25 for general admission, trackside parking costs $25, pit passes are $45 and children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge. Advance ticket discount prices at carsracingtour.com are $20 for general admission tickets and $20 for trackside parking, and an advance Throwback Mega Pack can be bought for $76 and includes a weekend pit pass, a general admission ticket, a throwback hat, a throwback T-shirt and a throwback paint schemes poster.
HMS grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m., followed by late model stock qualifying at 4:30 p.m., super late model qualifying at 5:15 p.m., the autograph session from 6-7 p.m., the Lookback with the Legends from 7:05-20 p.m., driver introductions at 7:30 p.m., pre-race ceremonies at 7:50 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.
For additional information on the CARS Tour, visit carsracingtour.com. Fans also can follow the Tour’s social media accounts on Facebook (CARS Tour), Twitter (@CARSTour) and Instagram (@cars_tour). Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office in Mooresville at 704-662-9212.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.