TR’s Suttle, LMS’ Griggs win 3 events at FAC track championships

Table Rock’s Nathan Suttle and Liberty’s Jonah Griggs won three events apiece at the Foothills Athletic Conference middle school track and field championships on Tuesday at TRMS.

Griggs racked up in the boys field portion of the event, topping the long jump (15’11”), triple jump (34’3”) and high jump (5’5”), while Suttle was the top performer in track events, winning the seventh-grade 100 meters (12.13), 200 meters (25.42) and 400 meters (58.87).

Kolby Byrd won two events for the East Burke boys, pacing the shot put (40’3.5”) and discus (131’10.5”).

Other boys event winners from Burke County were East Burke’s Ossie Burkeen in 110 hurdles (16.39), Liberty’s Cayden Roscoe in the eighth-grade 100 (12.28) and Table Rock’s Gabe Ferguson in the eighth-grade 800 (2:32).

The Lady Falcons’ Leah Kirksey was the only individual two-event winner for Burke teams in girls competition, taking the 1600 (6:19) and 400 (1:06). The hosts also earned victories by Sophia Turner in the shot put (26’11”) and the 4x400 relay team (5:03).

Other girls wins went to Heritage’s Lindsey Hensley, who tied atop the long jump (12’9.5”), and Macy Auton in the sixth-grade 100 (13.81).