TR’s Suttle, LMS’ Griggs win 3 events at FAC track championships

Table Rock’s Nathan Suttle and Liberty’s Jonah Griggs won three events apiece at the Foothills Athletic Conference middle school track and field championships on Tuesday at TRMS.
Griggs racked up in the boys field portion of the event, topping the long jump (15’11”), triple jump (34’3”) and high jump (5’5”), while Suttle was the top performer in track events, winning the seventh-grade 100 meters (12.13), 200 meters (25.42) and 400 meters (58.87).
Kolby Byrd won two events for the East Burke boys, pacing the shot put (40’3.5”) and discus (131’10.5”).
Other boys event winners from Burke County were East Burke’s Ossie Burkeen in 110 hurdles (16.39), Liberty’s Cayden Roscoe in the eighth-grade 100 (12.28) and Table Rock’s Gabe Ferguson in the eighth-grade 800 (2:32).
The Lady Falcons’ Leah Kirksey was the only individual two-event winner for Burke teams in girls competition, taking the 1600 (6:19) and 400 (1:06). The hosts also earned victories by Sophia Turner in the shot put (26’11”) and the 4x400 relay team (5:03).
Other girls wins went to Heritage’s Lindsey Hensley, who tied atop the long jump (12’9.5”), and Macy Auton in the sixth-grade 100 (13.81).
Second-place finishes in boys belonged to EB’s Burkeen (seventh-grade 100, 12.61) and Shamus O’Toole (high jump, 5’2”); Heritage’s Ty Matthews (discus, 117’3.5”) and the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team; Liberty’s Griggs (400, 59.36) and Roscoe (200, 26.28); and TR’s Ferguson (triple jump, 33’1”) and Xavier Tallent (long jump, 15’11”; eighth-grade 800, 2:37).
In girls, second-place finishes went to Heritage’s Auton (400, 1:07), Cali Absher (seventh-grade 100, 14.17), Taylor Holder (eighth-grade 100, 13.82; 200, 29.33) and the Lady Eagles’ 4x200 (2:06) and 4x400 (5:15) relay teams; Liberty’s Hannah Huggins (triple jump, 25’1.5”), Layla McGuire (sixth/seventh-grade 800, 3:08) and Kate Clark (eighth-grade 800, 3:05); TR’s Turner (discus, 61’8”); and WJ’s Drew Rogers (sixth-grade 100, 13.97).
Third-place boys finishers were EB’s O’Toole (long jump, 14’11”), Nathan Rees (eighth-grade 800, 2:44); Heritage’s Matthews (shot put, 37’10.5”), Andres Garcia Lopez (sixth/seventh-grade 800, 2:52) and the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team (5:07); Liberty’s Luke Parker (triple jump, 32’9”) and Calix Pedro (1600, 6.09); TR’s Bryson Chapman (sixth-grade 100, 14.05); and WJ’s Angel Pascual (eighth-grade 100, 12.88; 200, 27.28).
And third-place finishes in girls went to EB’s Cadence Willis (eighth-grade 800, 3:06) and the Lady Raiders’ 4x200 relay team (2:09); Liberty’s Huggins (long jump, 12’7.5”), Emma Griffin (high jump, 4’2”) and Kara Redwine (eighth-grade 100, 14.43); Heritage’s Hensley (sixth-grade 100, 14.11; 200, 29.97) and Sophie Adams (1600, 6:54); and TR’s Cynica Caldwell (seventh-grade 100, 14.59).
The FAC did not officially recognize team champions at the event.
