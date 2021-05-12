Tumblemania taking three squads to Disney competition

When Varsity All Star’s prestigious D2 Summit cheerleading competition gets started today, Morganton’s Tumblemania will have not one or two teams in action, but a trio.
The local gym’s Junior 1 Hurricanes team was the most recent to earn its bid into the event, which lasts through Saturday at the Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, joining Tumblemania’s Senior 4 Perfect Storm and Junior 2 Cyclones squads in Orlando, Fla.
The D2 Summit is, according to a release from Tumblemania, the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star cheerleading teams. To compete in D2, the host gym must train 125 or fewer athletes annually, modeled after NCAA Division II’s role in intercollegiate athletics.
“Because of the love, support and belief, here we are,” said gym owner and coach Kendall Jillings. “History has been made at Tumblemania by these young ladies with all three teams making the climb. I have an amazing coaching staff, amazing athletes and amazing parents. It took the coaches to create the vision, the parents to believe in the vision and it took the athletes to make the vision come to life, and that they did.”
In 2019, the D2 Summit showcased more than 1,000 teams comprised of more than 12,000 competitors from across the U.S. Teams competing in the D2 Summit earned bids at prior competitions to gain eligibility, making the event lucrative and prestigious for cheer teams.
“I look forward to competing against the best of the best from all across the country,” Jillings said. “It is an honor to have been selected to compete. We would love nothing more to leave with a ring, but we have already been victorious just by earning a spot to compete and doing that while tackling any obstacle that got in our way, even a pandemic.
“I am truly amazed and blessed with the season we had. We began this season shut down (and working) via Zoom, clouded with uncertainty of what our sport would look like (and when) would we be back in person? Would people come back in the middle of a pandemic? When could we stunt? Would live events even happen?”
But when teams got clearance to jump back into action, Tumblemania’s squads went to work and made it pay off with a trip to Florida.
“Anguishing over the decision, was it right to do these things even when operating within the perimeters and guidelines set by the government and CDC? But with a lot of planning and sleepless nights, we made it happen,” Jillings said. “The girls made it happen. In true Storm fashion, these girls prevailed. They put in the work tumbling at home, working out via Zoom until we could get into the gym, wearing masks, social distancing while working on cheer, finding unique ways to stunt without actually stunting and touching each other.
“They used mats, weights and so forth all while managing the everyday changes life was throwing at them, along with virtual schooling, and they rocked it all. They are resilient, and this will take them far in life.”
All entered as wild cards, Perfect Storm will compete in the L4 Small Senior category, Hurricanes in L1 Small Junior and Cyclones in L2 Small Junior.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.