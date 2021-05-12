Tumblemania taking three squads to Disney competition

“I look forward to competing against the best of the best from all across the country,” Jillings said. “It is an honor to have been selected to compete. We would love nothing more to leave with a ring, but we have already been victorious just by earning a spot to compete and doing that while tackling any obstacle that got in our way, even a pandemic.

“I am truly amazed and blessed with the season we had. We began this season shut down (and working) via Zoom, clouded with uncertainty of what our sport would look like (and when) would we be back in person? Would people come back in the middle of a pandemic? When could we stunt? Would live events even happen?”

But when teams got clearance to jump back into action, Tumblemania’s squads went to work and made it pay off with a trip to Florida.

“Anguishing over the decision, was it right to do these things even when operating within the perimeters and guidelines set by the government and CDC? But with a lot of planning and sleepless nights, we made it happen,” Jillings said. “The girls made it happen. In true Storm fashion, these girls prevailed. They put in the work tumbling at home, working out via Zoom until we could get into the gym, wearing masks, social distancing while working on cheer, finding unique ways to stunt without actually stunting and touching each other.