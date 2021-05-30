 Skip to main content
Two locals perform well at NCRunners M.S. Inv’l
M.S. Track

track

GASTONIA — A pair of local middle school track and field athletes performed well at Saturday’s NCRunners Middle School Elite Invitational, held at Gaston Christian School.

East Burke’s Kolby Byrd won both of his events. He earned gold in both boys discus and shot put. Byrd tallied a distance of 130’8.5” in discus and 41’1.5” in shot put for his victories.

In girls, Table Rock’s Leah Kirksey placed ninth in the 400-meter dash. She registered a time of 1:06.64.

