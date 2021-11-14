Valdese Pee-Wees, Oak Hill Mighty Mites, Mull Midgets earn titles

The Burke County Recreation Department’s youth football season concluded Saturday night at Patton High School with three championship games as the Valdese Pee-Wees, Oak Hill Mighty Mites and Mull Midgets were the title-winners, all ending with undefeated seasons.
MIDGETS
Mull 30, Oak Hill 0
After a scoreless first quarter, Ryder Huffman led the way for Mull, scoring four touchdowns and a couple of two-point conversions.
The momentum for Huffman and the Mustangs (8-0) started after he rushed for a first down on a fourth-down conversion to continue a drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. Huffman again scored on an 11-yard run and punched in a two-point conversion to build a 16-0 halftime advantage.
Huffman finished it off for the Mustangs with a 25-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Hunter Powell and a fourth-quarter one-yard run.
Jack Hester was also a key player for Mull's offense, adding a two-point conversion run and converting on a fourth-down play.
Kason Kidd, Liam Singleton and Trevor Seitz led the Mustangs’ defense.
Noah Francis, Jalen Mills, Jontae Eversole, Desmond Carson and Jet Chatman led Oak Hill defensively.
MIGHTY MITES
Oak Hill 34, Mull 8
McKynley Miller spearheaded Oak Hill’s charge to the Mighty Mites championship win with three touchdowns.
After Grecyn Lyerly put the Bulldogs (8-0) up 8-0, Miller denied the Mustangs a chance to score, returning an interception for a long-distance touchdown to earn a 16-0 advantage for Oak Hill.
Miller later added touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards to build a 28-0 halftime lead. Lyerly finished it off for the Bulldogs with a 49-yard touchdown run.
Mull (6-2) got on the board with a 12-yard pass from Carter Smith to Kaycen Powell in the fourth quarter.
PEE-WEES
Valdese 32, Oak Hill 6
Remy Treadway rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, to complete the Tigers’ 9-0 season with a win over Oak Hill.
Treadway's touchdowns went for 18, 9 and 61 yards, and he also added a two-point conversion run and pass to Brylan Pearson.
Pearson also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and ran in a pair of two-point conversions. He also supplied three tackles for loss on defense.
Grayson Miller got Oak Hill (6-2) on the board with a 67-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. Nash Webb led the Bulldogs defensively.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.