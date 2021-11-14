Valdese Pee-Wees, Oak Hill Mighty Mites, Mull Midgets earn titles

McKynley Miller spearheaded Oak Hill’s charge to the Mighty Mites championship win with three touchdowns.

After Grecyn Lyerly put the Bulldogs (8-0) up 8-0, Miller denied the Mustangs a chance to score, returning an interception for a long-distance touchdown to earn a 16-0 advantage for Oak Hill.

Miller later added touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards to build a 28-0 halftime lead. Lyerly finished it off for the Bulldogs with a 49-yard touchdown run.

Mull (6-2) got on the board with a 12-yard pass from Carter Smith to Kaycen Powell in the fourth quarter.

PEE-WEES

Valdese 32, Oak Hill 6

Remy Treadway rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, to complete the Tigers’ 9-0 season with a win over Oak Hill.

Treadway's touchdowns went for 18, 9 and 61 yards, and he also added a two-point conversion run and pass to Brylan Pearson.

Pearson also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and ran in a pair of two-point conversions. He also supplied three tackles for loss on defense.

Grayson Miller got Oak Hill (6-2) on the board with a 67-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. Nash Webb led the Bulldogs defensively.

