Valdese’s Carswell wins HorsePower Renegade race

Brian Carswell from Valdese overcame an early-race engine problem, winning the Renegade/Crate Sportsman race on Saturday night at Morganton’s HorsePower Park.

Ryan Howard (No. 4X) jumped out front at the drop of the green, but his engine gave out on lap 2 at the same time Carswell’s engine died, sending him to the pits. His crew quickly diagnosed the problem as a coil wire, sending him back on the track. Jason Ledford (No. 14) led the next three laps before Carswell (No. 17) was able to take the lead.

Carswell went on to take the checkered flag. Ledford followed Carswell across the line to finish second and T.J. Bolin (No. 40) was third. Rodney Lail ran second most of the race, but faded to a fourth-place finish with engine overheating problems ahead of Victor Durham (No. 15) in fifth.

Nathan Walker (No. 22) from Yadkinville led flag-to-flag winning the Mid East 602 Late Model race. Colton Stanley (No. 45) finished a close second, Mike Lemley (No. 41) third, Billy Smith (No. 98) fourth and Phillip Benfield (No. 60) rounded out the top five.

Ray Roland (No. 38) from Marion won a very exciting Mid East Thunder Bomber race. Chris Bivins (No. 18) led the first two laps before he was overtaken by Justin Truitt (No. 7). Bivins and Truitt battled for the next seven laps until Truitt’s car broke a lower ball joint going into turn 1, collecting Bivins sending both racers to the pits ending their bid for the win with only two laps remaining. Roland edged Howie Kerley (No. 98) at the checked flag for the victory. Kerley was second, Mike Brown (No. 11) was third, Josh Hulsey (No. 37X) fourth and Timmy Wilson fifth.

Jacob Kinder (No. 121) from Lincolnton won the most competitive race of the evening in the Mid East Pro 4 race. Mason Pugh (No. 22) led most of the race with Kinder in hot pursuit, but Pugh slid up the track in turns 1 and 2, opening the door for Kinder to take the lead and the win. Pugh was second and J.W. Hicks (No. 44) crossed the line in third, followed by Adam “Pinky” Piercy (No. 27) in fourth and A.J. Barker (No. 88) in fifth.

Joey Knowles (No. 87) from Bakersville won the SEHA FWD event. Ronnie Hall (No. 58) was second.

Joseph Seyk (No. 74R) from Asheville overcame a late-race flat tire to take the victory in the Young Guns race. Jace Kerley (No. 9) was second and Holly Banks (No. 1) was third.