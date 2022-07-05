 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Swimming

Valdese Torpedo tops Forest City in home meet

VALDESE — The Valdese Torpedo youth swim team claimed victory in Saturday’s home meet versus Forest City, winning the overall scoring, 465-380, and the girls portion, 313-166, while falling on the boys side, 214-152.

Girls event winners for Valdese included Saylor Watson in the 200 freestyle (2:37.15), the 11-12 50 backstroke (40.69) and the 11-12 100 freestyle (1:12.88); Paisleigh Kirkland in the 6U 25 freestyle (26.99); Daynesa Gonzalez in the 9-10 50 freestyle (39.76); Miley Gray in the 11-12 50 freestyle (38.68) and the 11-12 100 individual medley (1:43.89); Piper Jillings in the 13-14 50 freestyle (29.25), the 13-14 100 backstroke (1:23.02) and the 13-14 100 butterfly (1:31.67); Rhyannon Reasoner in the 15-18 50 freestyle (30.38), the 15-18 200 individual medley (2:50.05) and the 15-18 100 backstroke (1:17.11); Desiree Gonzalez in the 8U 100 individual medley (1:58.83), the 8U 50 freestyle (44.87) and the 8U 25 breaststroke (35.61); Ryan Watson in the 9-10 50 backstroke (40.62), the 9-10 100 freestyle (1:21.88) and the 9-10 50 butterfly (47.71); Macy Auton in the 13-14 100 freestyle (1:08.42); Allyson Auton in the 15-18 100 freestyle (1:08.89); Ava Jensen in the 15-18 100 butterfly (1:31.02); Marabeth Huffman in the 15-18 100 breaststroke (1:46.89); the 8U 100 freestyle relay team of Lauryn Turner, Aria Ledford, Leila Bowman and Desiree Gonzalez (1:55.48); the 11-12 200 freestyle relay team of Ansley Compton, Karma Angel, Hayden Moss and Saylor Watson (2:39.50); the 15-18 200 freestyle relay team of Marabeth Huffman, Dalaina Stellings, Ella Beth Oxentine and Rhyannon Reasoner (2:20.45); and the 15-18 200 medley relay team of Rhyannon Reasoner, Ava Jensen, Allyson Auton and Marabeth Huffman (2:27.55).

On the boys side, Valdese collected event wins from Elias Phipps in the 200 freestyle (3:05.55); Luke Gravel in the 6U 25 freestyle (31.46); William Bowman in the 9-10 50 freestyle (43.57); Walker Bowman in the 11-12 50 freestyle (35.54), the 11-12 100 individual medley (1:32.66) and the 11-12 50 breaststroke (55.34); Abdiel Gonzalez in the 13-14 200 individual medley (3:04.08) and the 13-14 100 butterfly (1:25.75); Liam Phipps in the 9-10 50 backstroke (1:07.03); Sam Jensen in the 11-12 50 backstroke (42.57), the 11-12 100 freestyle (1:21.18) and the 11-12 50 butterfly (41.36); Quintyn Reasoner in the 13-14 100 backstroke (1:30.81); Mason Kirkland in the 15-18 100 butterfly (2:15.17); and the 13-14 200 freestyle relay team of Braxton Kirkland, William Bowman, Quintyn Reasoner and Abdiel Gonzalez (2:29.57).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

