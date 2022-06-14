Valdese's Carswell wins at HorsePower Park

Brian Carswell (No. 17) from Valdese won his fourth consecutive Renegade race Saturday night at Morganton's HorsePower Park. Damion Patton (No. 1), finished second, Ryan Howard (No. 4X) out-battled Rodney Lail (No. 26) to cross the line in third with Lail fourth, and Victor Durham (No. 15) was fifth.

Dustin Thompson (No. 315T) from Stanley took the lead on the first lap and held off a hard-charging Randy Powell (No. 19) to beat a good field of cars and win the Thunder Bomber event. Powell finished a close second, followed in third by Timmy Wilson (No. 8), Mike Brown in fourth and Chris Bivens (No. 18) rounding out the top five.

Jacob Kinder (No. 121) from Lincolnton led flag-to-flag, easily winning the Pro 4 race. Adam Piercy (No. 27) out-dueled Mason Pugh (No. 22) for second. Pugh was third, Clay Ross (No. 44) was fourth and Jessie Davis (No. 51) was fifth.

Mike Stacy (No. 42) from Gastonia withstood constant pressure from Joey Knowles (No. 87) on his way to win the Front Wheel Drive division race. Knowles was second, Josh Hulsey (No. 05) was third, Ronnie Hall (No. 58) was fourth and Jonathan Goodwin (No. 05J) rounded out the top five.

Holley Banks (No. 1) from Mount Holly claimed her first career win after apparent winner Joseph Seyk (No. 74) saw his car come out light on the scales in the Young Guns race.