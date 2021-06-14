Witherspoon, Sandhills win NJCAA D3 men's golf title

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — After a self-described rough start, Carson Witherspoon got it turned around, to say the least.
At Friday’s final round of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf national championship match at Chautauqua Golf Club, the 2019 Patton High School graduate paced the Flyers with an even-par 72, then watched as Italian teammate Andreas Huber made the winning five-foot birdie putt on the last hole of the tournament to clinch the title by one stroke.
It is Sandhills’ second national championship after the school won its first in 2014.
“I started playing good golf on Thursday, I just started out bad,” Witherspoon said. “I knew I’d be playing good golf coming into Friday. I started out pretty hot and bogeyed one of the final holes on the front and shot 1-over on the front.
“Then, on the back, the 10th was a birdie hole and I made a mess of it and parred it, then bogeyed 11 and 12. I was like, ‘Oh no, here I go again.’ That was what I did on Tuesday. I had a good round going and messed it up on those holes. But then, I birdied 13 and stuck it to like a foot on 14 to make birdie back-to-back. I should have made a birdie on 15 when I stuck it to about six feet. Then, I birdied 16. That’s when it started catching up to me and I got nervous on the 16th tee with how close it was. But I ended up making birdie there and parring 17 and 18.”
Witherspoon and the rest of the Flyers were there when Huber made his winning putt, but a lack of live scoring meant they weren’t quite sure if it was the winner or not, especially after seeing Georgia Military College celebrate a long putt just moments before.
“We were all standing there, but we didn’t know what it was for at the time,” Witherspoon said. “But we knew it was a big putt. ... Then, we found out it was the winning putt later.”
Witherspoon said when he signed with Sandhills in 2019, he knew there were pieces in plan to create success, but described it as still “surreal” to win a national title.
After finishing up his civil engineering degree, Witherspoon will be back at Sandhills next year to pursue another degree and take advantage of a third year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
And to make a run at another championship.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.