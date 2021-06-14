Witherspoon, Sandhills win NJCAA D3 men's golf title

At Friday’s final round of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf national championship match at Chautauqua Golf Club, the 2019 Patton High School graduate paced the Flyers with an even-par 72, then watched as Italian teammate Andreas Huber made the winning five-foot birdie putt on the last hole of the tournament to clinch the title by one stroke.

“Then, on the back, the 10th was a birdie hole and I made a mess of it and parred it, then bogeyed 11 and 12. I was like, ‘Oh no, here I go again.’ That was what I did on Tuesday. I had a good round going and messed it up on those holes. But then, I birdied 13 and stuck it to like a foot on 14 to make birdie back-to-back. I should have made a birdie on 15 when I stuck it to about six feet. Then, I birdied 16. That’s when it started catching up to me and I got nervous on the 16th tee with how close it was. But I ended up making birdie there and parring 17 and 18.”