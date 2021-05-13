Young equestrian riders make mark at local farm, competitions

For a couple young local equestrians, horseback riding and its recent corresponding competitions have provided either a new hobby or the continuation of an old one.

While the world slowed down for many, Jada Morton, 14, picked up the equestrian pastime during 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Rylie White, 9, has been riding horses for four years and is a competition veteran.

“Early last year when the world went into lockdown, Jada took up riding horses to overcome the inevitable cabin fever,” said Dan Morton, Jada’s father. “She hasn’t regretted that choice for a moment. Morgan (Baudean) and Crosby (Reed) of Mimosa Hills Farm (in Morganton) spent a considerable amount of time working with her, training her how not just to ride, but to compete. Last fall, Jada competed at a couple of local open shows.”

Those local shows led Jada to pursue other events, including one in Ocala, Fla., earlier this year that got canceled. But that led her to Gulfport, Miss., to ride in the Gulf Coast Winter Classic, which Dan described as a seven-week annual event divided into different classes and events.