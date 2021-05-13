Young equestrian riders make mark at local farm, competitions

For a couple young local equestrians, horseback riding and its recent corresponding competitions have provided either a new hobby or the continuation of an old one.
While the world slowed down for many, Jada Morton, 14, picked up the equestrian pastime during 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Rylie White, 9, has been riding horses for four years and is a competition veteran.
“Early last year when the world went into lockdown, Jada took up riding horses to overcome the inevitable cabin fever,” said Dan Morton, Jada’s father. “She hasn’t regretted that choice for a moment. Morgan (Baudean) and Crosby (Reed) of Mimosa Hills Farm (in Morganton) spent a considerable amount of time working with her, training her how not just to ride, but to compete. Last fall, Jada competed at a couple of local open shows.”
Those local shows led Jada to pursue other events, including one in Ocala, Fla., earlier this year that got canceled. But that led her to Gulfport, Miss., to ride in the Gulf Coast Winter Classic, which Dan described as a seven-week annual event divided into different classes and events.
“Mimosa Hills supplied the horse, moral support, instruction and feedback she needed during the event,” Dan said. “Jada competed March 25-27 and rode eight times in under-saddle classes and hunter short stirrup over fences. She brought home seven ribbons, including one first place and one second place. Considering the competition included a field of over 40 horses and that Jada was the newest, in that she has been riding for less than a year, she left quite an impression on the judges and other riders.”
Jada has her sights set on riding in many more events in the future.
White also works with Mimosa Hills Farm, often spending five days per week there riding, washing and caring for the venue’s horses. While there, she also gives and receives training for horseback riding.
Over her four years of riding, White has competed in many events, starting her 2021 season at a competition in Aiken, S.C. She also spent two weekends at the Gulf Coast Winter Classic and most recently competed at Amen Corner Farm in Folsom, La., with hopes of qualifying for pony finals.
Dan described White as someone devoted to her craft and the horses she works with.
“As if school, caring for the horses and competing isn’t enough to fill anyone’s plate, Rylie makes her own horse treats,” Dan said. “If you were to ask others what makes Rylie so special, you would get quite a variety of answers. Some would no doubt say she is always encouraging others. You would hear she is a warmhearted person. She truly cares about the wellbeing of the horses.”
Dan praised White for being a positive influence in an often-negative world, as well as her dedication, determination and resourcefulness at a young age.
For more information about Mimosa Hills Farm, located at 671 Hopewell Road in Morganton, visit mimosahillsfarm.com or call 828-432-6040.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.