YOUTH FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Six teams advance to county title games

MIGHTY MITES

Oak Hill 36, Drexel 6

The Bulldogs took advantage of two touchdowns apiece in the second and fourth quarters to gain a berth in the championship game.

The first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie after Oak Hill's Josiah Berry scored on a 40-yard interception return and Drexel's Braylen Carpenter responded with a 5-yard touchdown run following a Karinthian Champman interception.

Oak Hill took over from there with touchdown runs of 49 yards by Zeethan Sigmon and 31 yards by McKynley Miller.

The Bulldogs followed with touchdown runs of 85 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter to put the win to rest.

Mull 16, Salem 0

Quarterback Smith led the Mustangs with touchdown on the ground and through the air to gain a title game berth.

Smith’s 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter gave Mull an 8-0 advantage following a two-point conversion. An 11-yard third-quarter pass by Smith on a drive following a Mull safety put the lead out of reach.

Wright was a key Mustang defender, recovering a fourth quarter Salem fumble.

MIDGETS

Mull 34, West McDowell 0