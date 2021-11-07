YOUTH FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Six teams advance to county title games

ICARD — The Burke County youth football championship matchups are set.
The playoff semifinals took place Saturday at East Burke High School as the title games, set for next Saturday at Patton High, came into focus. Valdese will take on Oak Hill in Pee Wee and Oak Hill will face Mull in both Mighty Mites and Midgets.
PEE WEES
Valdese 40, Salem 30
Two Remi Treadway third-quarter touchdown runs lifted undefeated Valdese to a title berth.
After Salem's Braylen Carter opened the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, tying the score 24-24, Treadway put Valdese back ahead with scoring runs of 38 and 21 yards, ending any Salem threat.
Treadway scored five touchdowns in all with first-half scores of 56, 33, and 42 yards.
Carter also scored on a 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to lead Salem. Elisha Lankford and Aiden Davis both added a touchdown run for Salem.
Oak Hill 24, East Burke 6
Grayson Miller led the Bulldogs’ offense in earning the second title game berth, scoring on runs of 62, 64, 61 and 77 yards.
The lone score for the Royals came on a short 2-yard run by Whytt Childers in the first quarter.
MIGHTY MITES
Oak Hill 36, Drexel 6
The Bulldogs took advantage of two touchdowns apiece in the second and fourth quarters to gain a berth in the championship game.
The first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie after Oak Hill's Josiah Berry scored on a 40-yard interception return and Drexel's Braylen Carpenter responded with a 5-yard touchdown run following a Karinthian Champman interception.
Oak Hill took over from there with touchdown runs of 49 yards by Zeethan Sigmon and 31 yards by McKynley Miller.
The Bulldogs followed with touchdown runs of 85 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter to put the win to rest.
Mull 16, Salem 0
Quarterback Smith led the Mustangs with touchdown on the ground and through the air to gain a title game berth.
Smith’s 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter gave Mull an 8-0 advantage following a two-point conversion. An 11-yard third-quarter pass by Smith on a drive following a Mull safety put the lead out of reach.
Wright was a key Mustang defender, recovering a fourth quarter Salem fumble.
MIDGETS
Mull 34, West McDowell 0
Ryder Huffman led the Mustangs to the championship game with three touchdowns (two rush, one pass) and also added a tackle for loss on defense.
Huffman’s second-quarter pass of 21 yards went to Bryson Lineberger as Jack Hester (four yards in second) and Hunter Powell (58 yards in fourth) also scored touchdown runs for the Mustangs.
Oak Hill 32, Valdese 0
The Bulldogs won in shutout fashion to complete the final contest and gain the other berth in the title game.
Noah Francis kicked things off for Oak Hill, scoring on a 60-yard run for the early 6-0 lead.
Other Bulldogs scores went for 59, 20 and 31 yards on runs with the addition of a two-point conversion pass.
