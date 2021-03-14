Locals help Caldwell Tech softball improve to 12-2

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team swept visiting Patrick Henry in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 1-0 and 10-2.

For the Cobras (12-2, 6-2 Region 10 Div. 2), Lauren Spears hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning for the lone run in game one. Jada Wilson struck out five and allowed three hits and a walk in the complete-game shutout, and Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S.) had two doubles to lead Caldwell at the plate.

In the second game, Davis singled, walked, stole two bases and scored two runs. Ceslie James (Patton H.S.) had a hit, Taylor Moody (East Burke H.S.) had an RBI, and Ashlyn Castle (Patton H.S.) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out one to earn the win. Castle also walked and scored two runs.

The day before as Caldwell split with Surry Community College, Davis had three hits in a doubleheader. Castle picked up a win from the circle Friday as well, and Moody had one hit.

The Cobras next travel to the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for back-to-back doubleheaders Tuesday and Wednesday.