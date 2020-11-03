Locals Opp, Younts run well in meets

Two collegiate cross country runners from Burke County recently ran well in races to bring a highlight to an otherwise COVID-19 mandated quiet fall sports season.

For the Appalachian State women, who finished second as a team behind only Arkansas State after two wins in three earlier fall events, Patton High School 2020 graduate Faith Younts placed 19th at Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship meet in Mobile, Ala.

Younts, a freshman coming off three straight personal records, finished in a time of 18:27.7. Younts won the 2019 NCHSAA 3A state track and field title in the 800 meters, becoming PHS' first-ever state champion in the sport.

And for The Citadel, senior Amber Opp (Draughn H.S. 2017) posted a season-best 20:54.5 to place 17th at the Newberry Invitational last Friday. Like Younts at PHS, Opp is a former Draughn female athlete of the year.

The Bulldogs, who placed third as a team at their final regular-season meet, close out the season at the Southern Conference Championships in Macon, Ga., on Nov. 21.

