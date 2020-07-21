Locals playing Carolinas Jr. Girls’ golf championship

ASHEVILLE — Albany Bock of Morganton and Ellie Pittman of Newland, both Mimosa Hills Golf Club members, are among those this week playing in the 64th annual Carolinas Junior Girls Championship at the Country Club of Asheville.
Bock, a rising Freedom senior who has won two youth events already in the last month, became the highest finisher at the NCHSAA state championships (boys or girls) from Burke County this decade when she placed 10th overall in 3A last fall at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club.
The back-to-back state qualifier was also named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference last fall as she led the Lady Patriots to the league title. Bock this summer also previously played the N.C. Junior Girls Championship at nearby Cedar Rock Country Club.
Pittman teed off at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in round one, and Bock at 11:36 a.m. The championship format is 54 holes of stroke-play competition, ending Thursday.
Pinehurst to host HS national
Pinehurst Resort will host both the boys and girls 2020 High School Golf National Invitational from Aug. 3-5. Participants will come from more than 40 states — more than 110 girls and 250 boys — to compete in a three-round, 54-hole, stroke-play format.
The second annual event showcases golf at the highest level, bringing together the strongest and most diverse field in high school golf from large, small, public and private high school programs across the nation.
NCISAA to start games Aug. 31
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association is moving ahead with plans to play sports this fall, including football.
Practices for football, which is already holding approved workouts following guidelines for social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19, can begin Sept. 4. Football teams can play games beginning Sept. 18 provided the state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan. Official practices for other fall sports can begin the week of Aug. 10, with competition allowed to begin the week of Aug. 31.
The decision comes after the NCHSAA last week delayed its fall sports practices to Sept. 1. Also this week, Georgia pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4, and California said that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December.
Youth football tournament
The Stingrays, a local youth football organization operated by former Freedom High and Morganton Bobcats quarterback Curtis Bristol, will play in The Rumble this Friday through Sunday at Upward Stars Center in Spartanburg, S.C. The event features 10 age divisions starting at 5U, and the Stingrays 8U team will be in action.
The Stingrays will be in action at their first tournament after they had hoped to play in one in early June in Tennessee, but it was canceled late due to the growing virus threat there. The team is starting fall registration Aug. 1. Contact Bristol at 828-201-5837 for more details.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!