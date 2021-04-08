Logan, Caldwell sweep nation's No. 3 JUCO baseball squad

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team ended No. 3 Patrick Henry’s five-game winning streak and improved to 10-1 in home games this season thanks to Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep, which included 9-3 and 8-4 Cobras’ victories.

Trailing 4-0 in game two, outfielder Michael Logan (Freedom H.S. 2019) connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning which sparked Caldwell’s comeback. Noah Love and Tyler Bradley both homered for the Cobras an inning later as they took the lead for good.

Logan had an RBI double in the opening win, while Love finished 2 for 3 with a triple, double and four RBIs.

Winners of seven of their last eight, Caldwell will next host Thomas Nelson CC for a three-game series starting Saturday at 1 p.m.