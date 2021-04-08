 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan, Caldwell sweep nation's No. 3 JUCO baseball squad
0 comments
College baseball brief

Logan, Caldwell sweep nation's No. 3 JUCO baseball squad

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team ended No. 3 Patrick Henry’s five-game winning streak and improved to 10-1 in home games this season thanks to Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep, which included 9-3 and 8-4 Cobras’ victories.

040921-mnh-sports-col-bsb-cccti-brief-mug

Logan

Trailing 4-0 in game two, outfielder Michael Logan (Freedom H.S. 2019) connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning which sparked Caldwell’s comeback. Noah Love and Tyler Bradley both homered for the Cobras an inning later as they took the lead for good.

Logan had an RBI double in the opening win, while Love finished 2 for 3 with a triple, double and four RBIs.

Winners of seven of their last eight, Caldwell will next host Thomas Nelson CC for a three-game series starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert