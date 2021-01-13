Lor scores career-high 21 in Cavs' home win

ICARD — The East Burke boys basketball team was off and running in its first home game of the 2021 season Tuesday night versus Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent Foard.
Seven Cavaliers were recorded on the first-half scoring sheet, led in the contest by a new career-high of 21 points set by senior Aasin Lor. When the dust settled, EB triumphed over the visiting Tigers 72-32 for its first 2-0 start in conference play since the 2014-15 season.
Lor had 11 points at the halftime break as EB led 37-19 and exploded for 10 more points in the third quarter alone to extend the Cavalier lead to a dominating 30-point advantage.
“We just get better every day,” Lor said. “It’s all about my team, and I put them first.”
Logan Coffey (11 points, seven in first half), Landon Yarbrough, Carter Crump, Christian Primm and Jadon Cooke joined Lor as other key first-half scorers for EB, highlighted by a shot by Yarbrough at the halftime buzzer.
Lor (four points) and Yarborough (two) keyed a 6-0 run to open the third quarter before EB was able to execute a 10-2 quarter-ending scoring frenzy led by Lor, Crump, Cooke, Perry Kiser and Van Kanzleiter to lead by 35 after three quarters.
A pair of fourth-quarter free throws by Crump pushed the lead to 40 points to instigate the running clock.
Cooke added 10 points to join Lor and Coffey as EB’s third double-figure scorer, and eight Cavs players each scored five or more.
As the early success seems rewarding to Cavaliers head coach Jerome Ramsey, he knows a challenging schedule awaits them.
“We were reminded of the challenge to close this win out,” Ramsey said. “We had a better second half than our first half. … We are going to take it one day at a time, and we look forward to playing anytime we can.”
The EB boys now wait until Jan. 21 to retake the court as their next three games have been postponed.
GIRLS
Foard 41, EB 32
The early season woes continued for the Lady Cavaliers (0-2) as a comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit fell short.
A third-quarter basket by Zoie Smith and a 3-pointer from Maya Chrisco cut the visitors’ lead to single digits heading into the fourth quarter. Then a basket by Aubree Grigg and a free throw by Marabeth Huffman drew the Lady Cavs within three, but they could get no closer.
Allie Cooke (three rebounds, two steals) led EB with 10 points followed by Grigg (nine points, six rebounds, two assists). Freshmen Kamiah Lawing (three rebounds) and Ally Moore (two points, two rebounds, two steals) also contributed in their first varsity home game.
JV BOYS
EB 47, Foard 33
The JV Cavaliers (2-0) led 25-20 at the half Tuesday at home and pulled away further down the stretch for the 14-point, running-clock triumph. Ian Cox scored a team-high 17 points for EB, with Caleb Hudson adding 11 and Jacob Dellinger eight.
