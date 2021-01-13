Lor scores career-high 21 in Cavs' home win

Cooke added 10 points to join Lor and Coffey as EB’s third double-figure scorer, and eight Cavs players each scored five or more.

As the early success seems rewarding to Cavaliers head coach Jerome Ramsey, he knows a challenging schedule awaits them.

“We were reminded of the challenge to close this win out,” Ramsey said. “We had a better second half than our first half. … We are going to take it one day at a time, and we look forward to playing anytime we can.”

The EB boys now wait until Jan. 21 to retake the court as their next three games have been postponed.

GIRLS

Foard 41, EB 32

The early season woes continued for the Lady Cavaliers (0-2) as a comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit fell short.

A third-quarter basket by Zoie Smith and a 3-pointer from Maya Chrisco cut the visitors’ lead to single digits heading into the fourth quarter. Then a basket by Aubree Grigg and a free throw by Marabeth Huffman drew the Lady Cavs within three, but they could get no closer.