M.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles top Table Rock, soar to 3-0

The Heritage Middle baseball team ran its record to 3-0 on Monday with an 11-3 Foothills Athletic Conference road win at Table Rock.

The Eagles’ offense produced in the third, stretching the lead to 5-0 early en route to the victory. Tate Jensen’s bat was red hot, driving in three runs with a single, double and home run. Jacob Mull contributed in a big way as well, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Four Heritage pitchers combined to allow just four hits. Gavin Johnson pitched three innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs for the Eagles. In relief, Emery Clack tossed 2 ⅔ innings with three strikeouts, three walks, two hits and three earned runs before Mull and Chase Yambor also pitched late to help seal the win for Heritage.

No individual statistics were available for the Falcons (0-2 FAC).

East Burke 23, Walter Johnson 0

The Raiders (1-1 FAC) pitched a combined no-hitter in gaining their first win of the season on Monday in Morganton. Both EB’s Deegan Moore (3 K) and Colt Butcher (6 K) pitched two innings apiece in the gem.