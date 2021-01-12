M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Both Table Rock teams get to 2-0

The Table Rock Middle boys basketball squad got past cross-county rival Heritage (1-2) on Monday in the Falcons’ Foothills Athletic Conference home opener, 38-27.

The Falcons (2-0) trailed early before controlling the rest of the game, outscoring the Eagles in each of the last three quarters. Table Rock was led offensively by both Kobe Johnson and Amari Williams, with much-needed defensive performances from Kaleb Pearson and Jaylen Burgess.

WJ-EB game canceled

Monday’s East Burke at Walter Johnson boys game was canceled with the Raiders squad currently in quarantine. The 2-0 Yellow Jackets next visit East McDowell on Thursday.

Also on Monday, Liberty (0-2) was scheduled to host East McDowell. No results were available.

GIRLS

Table Rock 32, Heritage 22

The host Lady Falcons (2-0) handed the Lady Eagles (2-1) their first loss of the season on Monday. No TR individual statistics were available. Heritage was led by Taylor Holder (six points) and Emilee Cook (four points).

East Burke 56, Walter Johnson 2