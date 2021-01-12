M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Both Table Rock teams get to 2-0

The Table Rock Middle boys basketball squad got past cross-county rival Heritage (1-2) on Monday in the Falcons’ Foothills Athletic Conference home opener, 38-27.
The Falcons (2-0) trailed early before controlling the rest of the game, outscoring the Eagles in each of the last three quarters. Table Rock was led offensively by both Kobe Johnson and Amari Williams, with much-needed defensive performances from Kaleb Pearson and Jaylen Burgess.
WJ-EB game canceled
Monday’s East Burke at Walter Johnson boys game was canceled with the Raiders squad currently in quarantine. The 2-0 Yellow Jackets next visit East McDowell on Thursday.
Also on Monday, Liberty (0-2) was scheduled to host East McDowell. No results were available.
GIRLS
Table Rock 32, Heritage 22
The host Lady Falcons (2-0) handed the Lady Eagles (2-1) their first loss of the season on Monday. No TR individual statistics were available. Heritage was led by Taylor Holder (six points) and Emilee Cook (four points).
East Burke 56, Walter Johnson 2
The Lady Raiders (2-0) routed the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3) on Monday in Morganton. EB was led by Braelyn Stilwell’s 16 points, while Kara Brinkley added nine, Carissa Towery and Linda Crawford had eight apiece and Addison Brittain and Sydney Mosteller six each.
E. McDowell 48, Liberty 21
The Lady Knights (0-3) fell short Monday despite a double-double effort from Jenaya Johnson (11 points, 10 rebounds). Karson Pinkerton added six points with five assists and Jaycee Mull had four points for Liberty.
