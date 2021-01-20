M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Heritage boys gain comeback win

VALDESE — Storming back from seven points down in the fourth quarter, the Heritage Middle boys basketball team was able to pull out a 36-32 Foothills Athletic Conference home victory Tuesday night over East McDowell.
“Great overall effort from our kids,” Eagles coach Rusty Vinay said. “They always play hard.”
D’Andre Moore and Jacob Mull led Heritage (2-2) in scoring, with Moore securing 12 points and Mull adding 11. Emery Clark added five key fourth-quarter points to help secure the victory.
HMS next visits rival East Burke (girls only) today before wrapping up the season at home vs. West McDowell on Monday.
TR-EB game canceled
Tuesday’s scheduled East Burke at Table Rock game was canceled with the Raiders’ squad still in quarantine. Also Tuesday, Liberty hosted West McDowell. Results from that game were not available.
GIRLS
East Burke 34, Table Rock 23
The Lady Raiders (4-0) stayed perfect and on track for a third consecutive first-place FAC finish with a double-digit win in Morganton on Tuesday.
EB’s Braelyn Stilwell finished with a game-high 18 points, while teammates Linda Crawford and Kara Brinkley added eight apiece to round out the scoring. Macy McNeil, Anna Coble and Hermione Garro helped lead the EB defensive effort.
The Lady Falcons dropped to 2-2 with the loss. TR visits West McDowell today.
E. McDowell 35, Heritage 22
The Lady Eagles (2-2) dropped back to .500 with Tuesday’s home loss. Heritage was led in defeat by Emilee Cook (seven points), Zoe Rector (five), Jacey Davis (five), Kenley Berry (four) and Taylor Holder (three).
W. McDowell 28, Liberty 13
The Lady Knights (0-5) remained winless Tuesday at home. Liberty was led by Jenaya Johnson (six points, 17 rebounds) and Karson Pinkerton (six points, five steals, three rebounds, two assists). Liberty finishes the season today at Walter Johnson.
