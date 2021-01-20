M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Heritage boys gain comeback win

VALDESE — Storming back from seven points down in the fourth quarter, the Heritage Middle boys basketball team was able to pull out a 36-32 Foothills Athletic Conference home victory Tuesday night over East McDowell.

“Great overall effort from our kids,” Eagles coach Rusty Vinay said. “They always play hard.”

D’Andre Moore and Jacob Mull led Heritage (2-2) in scoring, with Moore securing 12 points and Mull adding 11. Emery Clark added five key fourth-quarter points to help secure the victory.

HMS next visits rival East Burke (girls only) today before wrapping up the season at home vs. West McDowell on Monday.

TR-EB game canceled

Tuesday’s scheduled East Burke at Table Rock game was canceled with the Raiders’ squad still in quarantine. Also Tuesday, Liberty hosted West McDowell. Results from that game were not available.

GIRLS

East Burke 34, Table Rock 23

The Lady Raiders (4-0) stayed perfect and on track for a third consecutive first-place FAC finish with a double-digit win in Morganton on Tuesday.