M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jackets sting Liberty, move to 4-0

The Walter Johnson Middle boys basketball team remained perfect Thursday with a 53-10 Foothills Athletic Conference home victory over crosstown foe Liberty.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0) again were led by huge outings from the eighth-grade duo of Zion Thomas and Amore Connelly, who teamed up for an alley-oop dunk in the second half when Connelly started the fast break with a long outlet pass to Thomas, who then tossed the ball back up toward the rim for Connelly to hammer home.

Thomas finished with a game-high 25 points, plus 10 rebounds and four assists, while Connellly went for 20 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Other contributors in the WJMS win were Tiras Walker (four points, two steals), Kaidence Johnson (four points, two steals) and Kayden Lytle (two points, three assists, three steals).

The defending FAC champion Jackets will seek a 16th straight win dating back to last season when they cap the 2021 campaign Monday at fellow unbeaten Table Rock (3-0).

Two boys games canceled

Thursday’s scheduled Heritage-East Burke and Table Rock-West McDowell boys games were canceled with the Raiders and Spartans teams in quarantine. It was EB’s fourth straight cancellation and TR’s second straight.