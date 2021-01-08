M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders open with win

ICARD — The two-time defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion East Burke Middle girls basketball team opened the 2021 season in electric fashion Thursday with a 46-14 romp of West McDowell, which tied Table Rock for second place behind EB last season.
It was the Lady Raiders’ 28th consecutive victory dating back to 2018.
East Burke (1-0) was led offensively by eighth-grade guard Braelyn Stillwell (16 points) as well as Kara Brinkley (13), Addie Brittan (five) and Sydney Mosteller (five).
Heritage 41, Liberty 28
The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 thanks to Thursday’s home victory, while Liberty fell to 0-2. Heritage was led by Taylor Holder (10 points), Emilee Cook (nine), Jacey Davis (nine) and Kenley Berry (six).
BOYS
Walter Johnson 61, E. McDowell 33
Zion Thomas scored 24 points and had six steals and fellow eighth-grader Amore Connelly added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the Yellow Jackets (2-0) avenged their lone loss a year ago in Marion on Thursday.
WJ also got six points and three steals apiece from Kaidence Johnson and Braxton King in the win.
“I’m very proud of our boys for playing so hard. It’s always a tough game at East (McDowell),” Jackets coach Brandon Thomas said. “They play really hard and are very well-coached. It is a little different now considering no fans are allowed at away games. We have to create our own energy, and I think we did a great job doing that tonight.”
Heritage 56, Liberty 29
The Eagles boys squad (1-1) made it a hosts’ sweep Thursday, with Blair Cooper pouring in 20 points, Jacob Mull chipping in with 13 points and D'Andre Moore adding nine.
“It's fun to see kids that buy in to what we're trying to teach them and get good results from them,” HMS coach Rusty Vinay said. “Our kids played an overall solid game and we're proud of them. It's a great group of kids.”
Liberty fell to 0-2 with the loss.
W. McDowell 44, East Burke 33
The Raiders (0-1) dropped their opener Thursday at home despite Barger Shook’s team-high 15 points. Owen Hartmann added five points for EB.
