M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders open with win

ICARD — The two-time defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion East Burke Middle girls basketball team opened the 2021 season in electric fashion Thursday with a 46-14 romp of West McDowell, which tied Table Rock for second place behind EB last season.

It was the Lady Raiders’ 28th consecutive victory dating back to 2018.

East Burke (1-0) was led offensively by eighth-grade guard Braelyn Stillwell (16 points) as well as Kara Brinkley (13), Addie Brittan (five) and Sydney Mosteller (five).

Heritage 41, Liberty 28

The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 thanks to Thursday’s home victory, while Liberty fell to 0-2. Heritage was led by Taylor Holder (10 points), Emilee Cook (nine), Jacey Davis (nine) and Kenley Berry (six).

BOYS

Walter Johnson 61, E. McDowell 33

Zion Thomas scored 24 points and had six steals and fellow eighth-grader Amore Connelly added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the Yellow Jackets (2-0) avenged their lone loss a year ago in Marion on Thursday.

WJ also got six points and three steals apiece from Kaidence Johnson and Braxton King in the win.