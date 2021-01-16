M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: TR, WJ boys, EB girls all improve to 3-0

MARION — The Table Rock boys basketball team overcame a 16-4 deficit through one quarter Thursday at East McDowell to capture a 45-42 Foothills Athletic Conference road win and improve to 3-0 for the season.

The Falcons were led by Grant Martin (15 points), Gabe Ferguson (12) and Kobe Johnson (nine). TR also had help from Hank Johnson, Kaleb Pearson, Jaylin Burgess and Jaylen Belin to complete the comeback, said coach Chip Lewis.

“It was a hard-fought game, and every possession was important,” Lewis added. “I’m proud of the way we did not give up after being down big early.”

TR next visits West McDowell on Thursday.

Walter Johnson 61, W. McDowell 32

Also on Thursday in Marion, the defending FAC champion Yellow Jackets (3-0) stayed perfect as they got big efforts from two reliable sources in a blowout win.

Eighth-grade guard Zion Thomas led the way with 23 points and six steals, and big man Amore Connelly recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with three blocks. WJ also got standout performances from Elijah Davidson (12 points, 4 for 5 from 3-point range) and Kris Creekside (five points, five rebounds, four steals).