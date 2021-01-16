M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: TR, WJ boys, EB girls all improve to 3-0

MARION — The Table Rock boys basketball team overcame a 16-4 deficit through one quarter Thursday at East McDowell to capture a 45-42 Foothills Athletic Conference road win and improve to 3-0 for the season.
The Falcons were led by Grant Martin (15 points), Gabe Ferguson (12) and Kobe Johnson (nine). TR also had help from Hank Johnson, Kaleb Pearson, Jaylin Burgess and Jaylen Belin to complete the comeback, said coach Chip Lewis.
“It was a hard-fought game, and every possession was important,” Lewis added. “I’m proud of the way we did not give up after being down big early.”
TR next visits West McDowell on Thursday.
Walter Johnson 61, W. McDowell 32
Also on Thursday in Marion, the defending FAC champion Yellow Jackets (3-0) stayed perfect as they got big efforts from two reliable sources in a blowout win.
Eighth-grade guard Zion Thomas led the way with 23 points and six steals, and big man Amore Connelly recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with three blocks. WJ also got standout performances from Elijah Davidson (12 points, 4 for 5 from 3-point range) and Kris Creekside (five points, five rebounds, four steals).
WJ next hosts Liberty on Thursday.
GIRLS
East Burke 35, Liberty 13
Braelyn Stilwell poured in a game-high 15 points as the two-time defending FAC champion Lady Raiders (3-0) ran their win streak to 30 games with Thursday’s victory in Icard.
EB also got offensive production from Linda Crawford (eight points), Kara Brinkley (six), Sydney Mosteller (four), and Carissa Towery (two) and was led on defense by Hermione Garro, Sonny Burns, Addison Brittain, Anna Coble and Saleen Franklin.
The Lady Knights dropped to 0-4. No LMS statistics were available. Liberty hosts West McDowell on Tuesday, while EB visits Table Rock in a key matchup.
E. McDowell 35, Table Rock 27
The visiting Lady Falcons (2-1) suffered their first defeat of the year Thursday. Table Rock was led by Peyton Caldwell’s 10 points, while teammates Sophia Turner Ava Whitaker both scored six.
W. McDowell 45, Walter Johnson 3
Melina Bernabe scored all of the points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4) on the road Thursday in defeat.
