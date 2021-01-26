M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: WJ boys and EB girls go undefeated, celebrate again

Monday’s battle of undefeated middle school boys basketball teams went decidedly in favor of Walter Johnson, which defeated Foothills Athletic Conference foe Table Rock on the road, 60-29.

The rivalry win marked the 16th straight triumph overall for the Yellow Jackets (5-0) and kept Walter Johnson unblemished atop the FAC as they closed out an abbreviated 2021 season.

The teams traded scores to open the game, with WJ up just 7-6 nearly midway through the first quarter. But Zion Thomas’ 3-pointer on an assist from Kaidence Johnson opened the floodgates.

On the next possession, the Jackets’ Chris Creekmore grabbed a steal and kicked it up the floor to Johnson, who again dished if off to Thomas for a bucket. Amore’ Connelly scored on the next two trips down the floor for WJ, taking an assist from Thomas before earning a putback score.

Tiras Walker’s basket 18 seconds later on a Thomas assist made it 18-6 WJ just like that.

Table Rock (3-1) saw Jaiden Belin bookend Kaidence Johnson 3 with two scores of his own, but TR’s Grant Martin had his basket followed up by another Yellow Jackets make from beyond the arc, this one by Braxton King with 10 seconds left in the period to make it 25-12.