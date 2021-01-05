 Skip to main content
M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: WJ boys, Heritage girls win openers
M.S. BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: WJ boys, Heritage girls win openers

010621-mnh-sports-ms-rdp-p1

Walter Johnson's Amore Connelly (22) blocks a Heritage shot attempt in the lane late in the first half of Monday's season opener for both teams in Morganton.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

The defending Foothills Athletic Conference champion Walter Johnson Middle boys basketball team won its season opener emphatically at home Monday, topping Heritage by a 54-10 score.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) were led in victory by Amore Connelly (14 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks), Zion Thomas (12 points, three steals), Kaidence Johnson (five points) and Tiras Walker (four points).

Walter Johnson will next travel to East McDowell on Thursday.

GIRLS

Heritage 41, Walter Johnson 13

The visiting Lady Eagles (1-0) dominated Monday’s opener in Morganton to tip off the 2021 season.

Heritage was led by Taylor Holder (14 points) and Emma Brown (10 points), while Mati Kincaid and Kenley Berry both added four points, Jacey Davis tacked on three and Emilee Cook, Aubrey Childers and Kaydee Lanning chipped in with two points apiece.

Next up, Heritage hosts Liberty on Thursday.

NOTE: The Table Rock-Liberty boys and girls basketball games originally scheduled for Monday were postponed one day and instead were played late Tuesday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

