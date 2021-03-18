M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders top Liberty 44-14

The East Burke Middle football team pushed its record to 2-0 with Wednesday’s 44-14 home triumph over Liberty in Foothills Athletic Conference play.
Darren Hammons rushed for three touchdowns for the Raiders, and Caden Buff finished with 14 carries for 119 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Through the air, EBMS quarterback Calvin Vue was 4 for 4 with 60 yards. Vue collected two TDs (one passing, one rushing) with a pair of two-point conversions. Wideout Cannon Morrision had 58 yards receiving and also added a rushing TD to the hosts’ dominant offense performance.
On defense, Jacob Hodges (two forced fumbles) and Vernon Quintana (47-yard interception return for a TD) led the way for the Raiders, with Josh Hess and Jordan Fox each recovering a fumble.
The Knights (0-3 FAC) scored on an 82-yard kick return for a touchdown by Cayden Roscoe and a 37-yard rushing TD from Grayson Owens.
Liberty concludes the season next week at home against West McDowell, while East Burke hits the road for the first time as it travels to East McDowell.
Walter Johnson 56, Heritage 12
The Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) cruised to another victory Wednesday at home to continue their unbeaten season.
Amore Connelly, Zion Thomas and Tiras Walker all scored to help lead WJ to victory. Quarterback Kaden Davis also found the end zone through the air and collected multiple two-point conversions.
On defense, Kayden Lytle returned an interception for a touchdown. Linemen Bryan Rodriguez (blocked kick) as well as Kaymen Surratt and Johnny March also helped pace the Jackets’ defensive effort.
For Heritage (0-3 FAC), Jacob Mull connected with Blair Cooper on a 34-yard pass that set up a 2-yard TD run from Ty Matthews, the first points WJ allowed this season. Marshall Brinkley later found Conner Houston for a 40-yard pass to set up the Eagles’ other touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Brinkley to Cooper.
WJ is idle until visiting Table Rock in the teams’ March 31 finale, while Heritage is also bye next week and returns to play East Burke at home that day.
Table Rock 38, E. McDowell 6
Daiquiri Kanipe accounted for three touchdowns and Jaiden Belin added two TDs as the Falcons (3-0 FAC) won big on Wednesday in Marion to stay perfect.
TR’s Kanipe, Kobe Johnson and Nathan Suttle all added two-point conversions. On defense, Kanipe, Johnson and Nick Bell each collected an interception. Belin and Noah Nile both added fumble recoveries in the rout.
Table Rock is idle until March 31 vs. Walter Johnson.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.