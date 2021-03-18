M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders top Liberty 44-14

The East Burke Middle football team pushed its record to 2-0 with Wednesday’s 44-14 home triumph over Liberty in Foothills Athletic Conference play.

Darren Hammons rushed for three touchdowns for the Raiders, and Caden Buff finished with 14 carries for 119 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Through the air, EBMS quarterback Calvin Vue was 4 for 4 with 60 yards. Vue collected two TDs (one passing, one rushing) with a pair of two-point conversions. Wideout Cannon Morrision had 58 yards receiving and also added a rushing TD to the hosts’ dominant offense performance.

On defense, Jacob Hodges (two forced fumbles) and Vernon Quintana (47-yard interception return for a TD) led the way for the Raiders, with Josh Hess and Jordan Fox each recovering a fumble.

The Knights (0-3 FAC) scored on an 82-yard kick return for a touchdown by Cayden Roscoe and a 37-yard rushing TD from Grayson Owens.

Liberty concludes the season next week at home against West McDowell, while East Burke hits the road for the first time as it travels to East McDowell.

Walter Johnson 56, Heritage 12

The Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) cruised to another victory Wednesday at home to continue their unbeaten season.