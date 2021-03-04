 Skip to main content
M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock blanks Liberty to open season
M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Table Rock blanks Liberty to open season

030521-mnh-sports-ms-football-rdp-p1

Table Rock's Kobe Johnson, 11, runs upfield as Liberty's Grayson Owens pursues during Wednesday's season opener.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

The Table Rock Middle football team kicked off the abbreviated Foothills Athletic Conference season on Wednesday with a 30-0 home triumph over crosstown rival Liberty.

The Falcons’ Jaiden Belin scored two touchdowns offensively and also led the way on defense, with an interception return for a touchdown. Kobe Johnson also found the end zone for TR (1-0). No statistics were available for the Knights (0-1).

TR visits Heritage next week, while Liberty hosts Walter Johnson.

Walter Johnson 62, E. McDowell 0

The host Yellow Jackets (1-0) exploded in Wednesday’s opener, with quarterback Kaden Davis eclipsing 350 yards passing with four touchdowns through the air.

Amore Connelly, Zion Thomas and Kaden Lytle (punt return TD) all scored two TDs for Walter Johnson, and Nyzerion Covington and Tiras Walker added a score apiece.

W. McDowell 28, Heritage 6

The Eagles (0-1) opened the season in Marion on Wednesday against the defending FAC champion Spartans and were tied 6-6 at halftime before running out of gas.

HMS’ Blair Cooper caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Mull, and Conner Houston, D'Andre Moore and Blair Cooper each recorded interceptions.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

