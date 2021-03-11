M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: WJ, EB, TR all win big

Caden Buff helped carry EBMS to victory with 12 rushes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, Barger Shook was 3 for 4 passing and 44 yards and a two-point conversion. Cannon Morrison caught two passes for 36 yards and also posted 65 yards and a rushing TD.

On defense, the Raiders’ Vernon Quintana and Calvin Vue both collected interceptions, and Shook forced a fumble. Darren Hammons, Jacob Hodges and Joshua Hess each had tackles for loss.

Next week’s game is EB’s second and final home contest of the season.

Table Rock 36, Heritage 0

Table Rock (2-0 FAC) blanked a second consecutive opponent to start the season on Wednesday in Valdese versus Heritage (0-2 FAC).

For the visiting Falcons, Daquri Kanipe led the way with two touchdowns, and Jaiden Belin and Jaylen Burgess each tacked on a touchdown. Belin and Kanipe both added two-point conversions for TR.

On defense, Kanipe and Kobe Johnson each grabbed an interception with Belin and Kanipe both forcing fumbles. Alex Parks forced a safety.

The Falcons have outscored their two opponents so far, 66-0.

TR plays at East McDowell next week.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.