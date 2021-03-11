M.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: WJ, EB, TR all win big

The Walter Johnson Middle football team was impressive again Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets stung a second straight Foothills Athletic Conference opponent via shutout with a 44-0 road win across town at Liberty.
Walter Johnson (2-0 FAC) got two early rushing touchdowns from Zion Thomas to get the offense rolling, and Amore Connelly added three TDs of his own on the ground later in the victory. Yellow Jackets quarterback Kaden Davis also connected with Tiras Walker for a passing TD.
WJ forced three turnovers, with Kaymen Surratt recovering two fumbles and Davis one. Thomas recorded double-digit tackle numbers for a second straight game.
The Jackets have now outscored their first two opponents by a 106-0 margin.
Liberty (0-2 FAC) was led by Luke Parker with seven tackles and Cayden Roscoe with 65 kick return yards.
WJ hosts Heritage next week, and liberty visits East Burke.
East Burke 26, W. McDowell 8
The Raiders opened the abbreviated season one week later than the other four Burke County teams, but it proved worth the wait.
East Burke rolled past 2019 FAC champion West McDowell, 26-8, on Wednesday in Icard to emphatically open the season at 1-0.
Caden Buff helped carry EBMS to victory with 12 rushes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, Barger Shook was 3 for 4 passing and 44 yards and a two-point conversion. Cannon Morrison caught two passes for 36 yards and also posted 65 yards and a rushing TD.
On defense, the Raiders’ Vernon Quintana and Calvin Vue both collected interceptions, and Shook forced a fumble. Darren Hammons, Jacob Hodges and Joshua Hess each had tackles for loss.
Next week’s game is EB’s second and final home contest of the season.
Table Rock 36, Heritage 0
Table Rock (2-0 FAC) blanked a second consecutive opponent to start the season on Wednesday in Valdese versus Heritage (0-2 FAC).
For the visiting Falcons, Daquri Kanipe led the way with two touchdowns, and Jaiden Belin and Jaylen Burgess each tacked on a touchdown. Belin and Kanipe both added two-point conversions for TR.
On defense, Kanipe and Kobe Johnson each grabbed an interception with Belin and Kanipe both forcing fumbles. Alex Parks forced a safety.
The Falcons have outscored their two opponents so far, 66-0.
TR plays at East McDowell next week.
