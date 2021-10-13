M.S. ROUNDUP: Eagles sweep Falcons in soccer

The Heritage Middle boys soccer team claimed a high-scoring contest as it pulled closer to .500 in Foothills Athletic Conference action on Tuesday with a 7-4 road win at Table Rock.

It was a far cry from the teams’ earlier meeting in Valdese, which featured just two total goals as the teams tied.

On Tuesday, the Eagles (3-4-1 FAC) picked up two goals from Andreas Garcia Lopez, while five other players scored once apiece: Jean Garcia, Jimmy Velasquez, Harrison Blalock, Brian Castenon Yoc and Marcos Say-Chay.

No scoring details were available for the Falcons (0-7-1 FAC).

Liberty 5, E. McDowell 0

The host Knights (8-0 FAC) cruised Tuesday as midfielder Grayson Bonfield scored twice, forward Grant Huffman added a goal and an assist and Julio Miller and Alan Crisostomos tacked on a goal apiece.

“Giovanni Banales, Noah Talent and Zach Costello (also) played exceptional games as (we) kept (our) unbeaten streak going,” said Liberty coach Paul Gantt, who called it “a strong performance across the board.”

Walter Johnson 3, East Burke 0